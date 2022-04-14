 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Lucas DeStefano homers, drives in tying run and scores winner in Jefferson baseball victory: College notebook

lucas3.jpg

Hammonton High School graduate Lucas DeStefano is a starting outfielder for Jefferson University.

 Tom Weishaar, Jefferson Athletics, provided

Freshman outfielder Lucas DeStefano played a key part in the Thomas Jefferson University baseball team’s double-header sweep of Goldey-Beacom on Sunday.

DeStefano, a Hammonton High School graduate from Atco, went 3 for 6 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs in a 7-6 win in the second game of the twin bill. DeStefano came up big in the bottom of the 12th inning, hitting the game-tying RBI single to make it 6-6 and then scoring the winning run.

Earlier in the week, DeStefano scored and drove in a run in Jefferson’s 11-4 loss to Post. He doubled and scored in a 12-2 win over Post.

DeStefano has started in 17 games for the Rams (17-15) and is hitting .383 (23 for 60) with six doubles, a triple, two homers, 18 runs and nine RBIs.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) had two hits in Ball State’s 13-7 loss to Oregon. He singled and scored in a 3-2 win over Oregon. He hit an RBI single in a 10-4 loss to Oregon.

Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out two in 2.2 innings in relief to get the win for Bryant in a 13-4 victory against Rhode Island.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) struck out three in three shutout innings in relief to get the win for High Point in a 6-5 victory over Longwood.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single and scored in Marist’s 17-10 win over Quinnipiac.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) went 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and an RBI in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 9-6 win over UMass Lowell.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) hit a two-run single, doubled and scored in Monmouth’s 9-4 loss to Rutgers. He singled and scored in a 4-3 win over Niagara. In a 5-1 win over Niagara, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) walked three times and scored twice.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) had a single, a run and an RBI in North Carolina State’s 21-10 loss to Virginia Tech.

In Old Dominion’s 8-7 comeback win against East Carolina, Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) had two hits and a run, and Noah Dean (Pinelands) struck out two in the ninth for the save. In an 11-0 win over Texas, San Antonio, Levari went 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. In an 8-7 loss to UTSA, Petracci went 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. In a 13-4 loss to UTSA, Petracci hit an RBI single and a double.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out three in six innings to get the win for Penn in a 6-2 victory against Harvard.

Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) drew three walks, drove in a run and scored in Rhode Island’s 9-3 win over St. Bonaventure.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Rutgers’ 9-4 win over Monmouth. In a 5-4 win over Nebraska, Santa Maria hit a two-run homer, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) added an RBI single. In a 19-1 win over Nebraska, Santa Maria had an RBI single and scored twice, and Sweeney added a run.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed three runs and struck out six in 4.2 innings for the no-decision in Stony Brook’s 5-3 loss to Albany.

Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) had two hits and an RBI in Villanova’s 4-0 win over Lafayette. He scored twice in a 13-3 win over Butler.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Wagner’s 17-6 win over Saint Peter’s. In a 10-2 win over Sacred Heart, Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out three in six innings to get the victory. In an 8-7 win over Sacred Heart, Torres walked twice and scored.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit an RBI single in William & Mary’s 8-3 win over Towson. He singled twice and scored twice in a 10-3 win over Towson.

In Barton’s 15-3 win over Virginia State, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) singled and scored twice, Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) went 3 for 3 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and six RBIs and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) singled and drove in two runs. In a 7-4 win over UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez doubled twice, singled and scored two runs, Scaranda had a single and two runs, and McIsaac had a single, a double and three RBIs. In a 5-2 loss to UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez had two hits and an RBI, and Beebe doubled and scored. In a 23-5 loss to UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez had a single, a double and three runs, and Scaranda went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) struck out two in 1.2 innings for his second save in Bloomsburg’s 3-2 win over East Stroudsburg.

Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) doubled, scored and drove in a run in Felician’s 24-6 win over Nyack. He scored two runs in a 12-0 win over Nyack.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit a three-run homer and a single in Goldey-Beacom’s 10-6 win over Jefferson. He had two hits and an RBI in a 9-3 loss to Jefferson. He went 3 for 6 with a double and three RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Jefferson.

Ben Bradt (Mainland Regional) allowed two runs and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game for University of the Sciences in a 4-2 victory over Wilmington.

Softball

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out four in a seven-inning complete game for The College of New Jersey in a 5-1 victory over Stockton. She allowed a hit and a walk and struck out four in a five-inning complete-game shutout in a 9-0 win over New Jersey City. She improved to 7-0.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) hit a pinch-hit RBI single in Virginia Wesleyan’s 8-0 win over Guilford.

lucas4.jpg

DeStefano Jefferson outfielder Lucas DeStefano

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

