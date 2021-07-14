Lower Cape May grad earns collegiate academic honor: Local college notebook

Karli Lafferty, a rising sophomore at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont, earned student-athlete accolades, the school announced Wednesday.
Lafferty, a Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from Cape May and a member of the Division II school's women's ice hockey team, landed on the New England Women's Hockey Alliance All-Academic team. The NEWHA recognizes those with a a minimum 3.0 GPA during each semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Lafferty played hockey for three years while a student at Lower and for two years for the Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York. For Lower, she played three years of varsity softball. She also played hockey in 2019-20 for the Boston Shamrocks Hockey Academy.
Saint Michael's did not play during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The NEWHA consists of seven teams, including Saint Michael's. The other six are Franklin Pierce, Long Island, Post, Sacred Heart, Saint Anselm and Stonehill.
