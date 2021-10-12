Locals help Villanova defense in upset over James Madison: College notebook

The Villanova University defense got some help from area football players in an upset win over the weekend.
Junior linebacker Qwahsin Townsel, a St. Joseph High School graduate, made 11 tackles as the No. 11-ranked Wildcats knocked off No. 3 James Madison 28-27 on Saturday. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) added a tackle, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit in the win.
Villanova improved to 4-1, handing previously unbeaten James Madison (4-1) its first loss. Villanova, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school, suffered its only loss of the season against Penn State last month. The Nittany Lions are No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll that was released Sunday.
DL Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) made two tackles in Texas A&M’s 41-38 win over No. 1 Alabama.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed 11 times for 47 yards in Rutgers’ 31-13 loss to Michigan State. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had two tackles, LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) had a fumble recovery, and Pacheco added a tackle.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had five tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, in Temple’s 52-3 loss to Cincinnati.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) had 75 rushing yards on 17 carries and added three catches for 14 yards in Vanderbilt’s 42-0 loss to Florida.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading nine tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble in Florida A&M’s 30-7 win over South Carolina State.
LB Joe Bonczek (St. Augustine) made five tackles in Princeton’s 31-28 win over Monmouth.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had five tackles, inlcuding half a tackle for a loss, and an interception in Sacred Heart’s 20-10 win over Merrimack. DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) made three tackles. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) had three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), Salaam’s twin, made two tackles. J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started on the offensive line for the Pioneers, who gained 418 yards, including 334 rushing.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) ran three times for 22 yards in San Diego’s 52-21 win over Butler.
DB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) had two tackles in Wagner’s 56-7 loss to Fordham.
WR Tay’Shon Evans (Pleasantville) had two receptions for 18 yards in Alderson Broaddus’ 44-10 loss to Fairmont State.
Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started on the offensive line for an Assumption offense that gained 449 yards, including 210 rushing, in a 26-0 win over Southern Connecticut State.
FS Christian Weissman (Hammonton) made five tackles in East Stroudsburg’s 27-7 win over Millersville.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey) had two tackles, including a sack, in Edinboro’s 49-13 loss to Slippery Rock.
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) rushed for 24 yards on four carries and had a 6-yard reception in Kutztown’s 34-7 win over Bloomsburg.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had four tackles in Saint Anselm’s 56-7 loss to New Haven. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) had a 35-yard punt.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) had two tackles and a pass breakup in Seton Hill’s 19-17 win over Mercyhurst.
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 27 yards on 18 carries and scored on a 1-yard run in Virginia Union’s 32-0 win over Lincoln. He added two receptions for 6 yards.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had four tackles, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup in Albright’s 31-28 loss to Wilkes.
For Wilkes, RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) rushed 22 times for 175 yards and two TDs, scoring on runs of 1 and 39 yards. QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) was 10 for 26 for 181 yards and two TDs and an interception. He added 16 yards rushing on five carries.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) had two tackles and a pass breakup in Delaware Valley’s 48-15 win over King’s. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had two tackles. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 53.5 yards on four kickoffs.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had four receptions for 64 yards in Framingham State’s 35-0 win over Fitchburg State.
WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had three receptions for 38 yards and scored the winning touchdown in Kean’s 24-17 win over Rowan. His 1-yard score came with 50 seconds left in the game. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made 11 tackles. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had six tackles, including one for a loss. LB Aljohnnie Rembert (Holy Spirit) hade three tackles, and LB Lathan Kent (Vineland) had a tackle.
For Rowan, RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) had nine yards rushing on three carries. WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) had a 10-yard catch. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had seven tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had five tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. DL Tony Thompson (Buena Regional) made two tackles.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made seven tackles, including a sack, and had an interception in Montclair State’s 14-9 loss to The College of New Jersey. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had five tackles, including one for a loss. DL Austin Smith (EHT) had two tackles. For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including one for a loss.
DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) had a tackle in Widener’s 37-7 win over Alvernia.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
