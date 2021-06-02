Locals help Old Dominion baseball reach national tournament: Notebook

New Jersey Institute of Technology, which includes grad student and pitcher Jared Kacso (Barnegat), was awarded the America East Conference’s automatic bid to the tournament. The Highlanders were the only team undefeated in the conference tournament, which was halted due to inclement weather all weekend. It is the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Highlanders will open at 3 p.m. Friday against Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed.

Rider, which includes sophomore Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit), won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and earned an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Broncs will open regional play at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 16 Louisiana Tech. Fairfield, which includes grad student Josh Arnold (Ocean City), became the first MAAC team to earn an at-large bid and will face Arizona State at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rowan won its first D-III regional title since 2005. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled twice and drove in a run in an 8-1 win over Penn State Behrend. In a 6-3 win over St. John Fisher, McIsaac went 4 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) improved to 5-0, allowing three runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six. In a 2-0 win over Marietta, McIsaac drove in a run.