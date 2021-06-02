Locals help Old Dominion baseball reach national tournament: Notebook

The Old Dominion University baseball team is headed to regional play in the College World Series.
On Sunday, the Monarchs beat Louisiana Tech 7-5 in 10 innings to win the first Conference USA championship in program history and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament. It’ll be their first trip to the national tournament since 2014.
Old Dominion got help from three local players. Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) went 2 for 5 with two runs, including a solo homer, in an 11-2 win over Florida Atlantic. In a 10-6 win over Middle Tennessee, Levari went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) retired the only batter he faced.
In Sunday’s 10-inning, title game win over Louisiana Tech, Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) hit a solo home run, and Dean struck out two and allowed a run in one inning.
Petracci was pinch-hitting, making his first appearance since he tore his ACL on April 30. The freshman hobbled around the bases after his blast put ODU up 5-3.
Old Dominion learned Monday it earned the No. 11 overall seed and the top seed in its region. It will face Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Friday. Also in the region are tough teams Virginia and South Carolina.
On May 25, Dean was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team. Freshman pitcher Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek) is also on the Monarchs’ roster.
New Jersey Institute of Technology, which includes grad student and pitcher Jared Kacso (Barnegat), was awarded the America East Conference’s automatic bid to the tournament. The Highlanders were the only team undefeated in the conference tournament, which was halted due to inclement weather all weekend. It is the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Highlanders will open at 3 p.m. Friday against Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed.
Rider, which includes sophomore Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit), won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and earned an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Broncs will open regional play at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 16 Louisiana Tech. Fairfield, which includes grad student Josh Arnold (Ocean City), became the first MAAC team to earn an at-large bid and will face Arizona State at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rowan won its first D-III regional title since 2005. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled twice and drove in a run in an 8-1 win over Penn State Behrend. In a 6-3 win over St. John Fisher, McIsaac went 4 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) improved to 5-0, allowing three runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six. In a 2-0 win over Marietta, McIsaac drove in a run.
In a 9-8 win over Marietta in 10 innings to clinch the regional, McIsaac singled twice and drove in a run. He was named to the All-Regional team. The D-III World Series will be held Friday through next Wednesday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Rowan will open the eight-team, double-elimination tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday vs. Wheaton (Massachusetts).
George Washington senior outfielder Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference first team May 26. He hit .291 (43 for 148) with 12 doubles, five homers, 32 runs and 39 RBIs in 42 games this season.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Rutgers’ 3-2 win over Illinois. He singled and scored in a 6-3 win over Illinois to end the season.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) singled in Bloomsburg’s 3-2 win over Charleston in a D-II Atlantic Regional game. In a 14-8 loss to Charleston that eliminated Bloomsburg, Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts.
Goldey-Beacom freshman Garrett Musey (Millville) was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Year and named to the All-CACC First Team on May 11. On May 24, he was named to the All-East Region second team. The Lightning entered Monday 2-1 in the D-II Atlantic Regional tournament. Musey hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning of a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Southern New Hampshire grad student Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Region First Team selection May 24. He was previously named the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Pitcher of the Year. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief to improve to 8-1 in a 14-6 win over Franklin Pierce in a D-II East Regional game. He allowed one hit and two walks and struck out one. With a 9-2 win over Molloy on Tuesday, the Penmen won their regional and advanced to the D-II World Series.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) allowed three runs and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings to take his first defeat of the season in York’s 4-3 loss to Pacific (Oregon) in a D-III regional game. Haggerty finished the season 10-1.
