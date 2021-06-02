 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locals help Old Dominion baseball reach national tournament: Notebook
0 comments
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Locals help Old Dominion baseball reach national tournament: Notebook

{{featured_button_text}}

The Old Dominion University baseball team is headed to regional play in the College World Series.

On Sunday, the Monarchs beat Louisiana Tech 7-5 in 10 innings to win the first Conference USA championship in program history and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament. It’ll be their first trip to the national tournament since 2014.

Old Dominion got help from three local players. Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) went 2 for 5 with two runs, including a solo homer, in an 11-2 win over Florida Atlantic. In a 10-6 win over Middle Tennessee, Levari went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) retired the only batter he faced.

In Sunday’s 10-inning, title game win over Louisiana Tech, Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) hit a solo home run, and Dean struck out two and allowed a run in one inning.

Petracci was pinch-hitting, making his first appearance since he tore his ACL on April 30. The freshman hobbled around the bases after his blast put ODU up 5-3.

Old Dominion learned Monday it earned the No. 11 overall seed and the top seed in its region. It will face Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Friday. Also in the region are tough teams Virginia and South Carolina.

On May 25, Dean was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team. Freshman pitcher Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek) is also on the Monarchs’ roster.

New Jersey Institute of Technology, which includes grad student and pitcher Jared Kacso (Barnegat), was awarded the America East Conference’s automatic bid to the tournament. The Highlanders were the only team undefeated in the conference tournament, which was halted due to inclement weather all weekend. It is the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Highlanders will open at 3 p.m. Friday against Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed.

Rider, which includes sophomore Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit), won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and earned an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Broncs will open regional play at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 16 Louisiana Tech. Fairfield, which includes grad student Josh Arnold (Ocean City), became the first MAAC team to earn an at-large bid and will face Arizona State at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rowan won its first D-III regional title since 2005. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled twice and drove in a run in an 8-1 win over Penn State Behrend. In a 6-3 win over St. John Fisher, McIsaac went 4 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) improved to 5-0, allowing three runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six. In a 2-0 win over Marietta, McIsaac drove in a run.

In a 9-8 win over Marietta in 10 innings to clinch the regional, McIsaac singled twice and drove in a run. He was named to the All-Regional team. The D-III World Series will be held Friday through next Wednesday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Rowan will open the eight-team, double-elimination tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday vs. Wheaton (Massachusetts).

George Washington senior outfielder Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference first team May 26. He hit .291 (43 for 148) with 12 doubles, five homers, 32 runs and 39 RBIs in 42 games this season.

Jordan Sweeney (EHT) drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Rutgers’ 3-2 win over Illinois. He singled and scored in a 6-3 win over Illinois to end the season.

Andrew Holmes (EHT) singled in Bloomsburg’s 3-2 win over Charleston in a D-II Atlantic Regional game. In a 14-8 loss to Charleston that eliminated Bloomsburg, Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Goldey-Beacom freshman Garrett Musey (Millville) was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Year and named to the All-CACC First Team on May 11. On May 24, he was named to the All-East Region second team. The Lightning entered Monday 2-1 in the D-II Atlantic Regional tournament. Musey hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning of a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Southern New Hampshire grad student Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Region First Team selection May 24. He was previously named the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Pitcher of the Year. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief to improve to 8-1 in a 14-6 win over Franklin Pierce in a D-II East Regional game. He allowed one hit and two walks and struck out one. With a 9-2 win over Molloy on Tuesday, the Penmen won their regional and advanced to the D-II World Series.

Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) allowed three runs and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings to take his first defeat of the season in York’s 4-3 loss to Pacific (Oregon) in a D-III regional game. Haggerty finished the season 10-1.

+14 
Noah Dean

Dean Noah Dean 2021 Old Dominion U. baseball team Pinelands Regional H.S. graduate
+14 
Kenny Levari

Levari Kenny Levari 2021 Old Dominion U. baseball team St. Augustine Prep graduate

 Keith Lucas / Sideline Media
+14 
Robbie Petracci

Petracci Robbie Petracci 2021 Old Dominion U. baseball team Oakcrest H.S. graduate

 Provided
+14 
Luke Vaks headshot

Vaks Cedar Creek H.S. baseball team

 Edward Lea

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News