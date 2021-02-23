Local players help fuel strong start for Old Dominion baseball team: Notebook

Former local high school players contributed to Old Dominion University’s first two wins of the season as the college baseball season kicked off over the weekend.
In a 7-1 win over Norfolk State, Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) had a pinch-hit single, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) got a hit. Both hits were firsts in the careers for the freshmen.
In a 12-0 win over Norfolk State, Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out all three he faced. Levari added a pinch-hit single and scored.
The Monarchs (2-0) will continue their season Tuesday and Wednesday vs. Norfolk State.
In 2019, Levari and Petracci were first-team Press All-Stars. Petracci and Dean were on Old Dominion last season but are still considered freshmen because the 2020 season was halted early due to COVID-19. Levari is a true freshman.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings in relief for East Tennessee State in its season-opening 10-3 win over Northern Kentucky, walking two and striking out two.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had a hit, an RBI and a run scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 14-6 win over Southeastern Louisiana. She scored in a 6-1 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Emily Biddle (EHT) hit a solo home run in UNC Pembroke’s 6-5 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Men’s lacrosse
In NJIT’s 15-4 loss to Delaware, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) scored, and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) scooped two ground balls.
In Lynchburg’s 24-0 win over Randolph, Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) had a goal, an assist and two ground balls, and Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) had three ground balls and won 4 of 5 faceoffs.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had three goals and an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 17-3 win over Radford in the season opener. She scored and had a draw control in a 12-9 win over Winthrop.
Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had two draw controls in Temple’s 17-10 win over Delaware in the season opener.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) placed 18th for Georgetown, which won the team title at the Spider/Patriot Cross Country Classic on Sunday in Washington. She was the fifth finisher for the Hoyas, having run the 5K course in 17 minutes, 41.1 seconds.
Women’s track and field
Rutgers has competed in a handful of competitions since last month. At the Nittany Lion Opener hosted by Penn State on Jan. 16, Ajae Alvarez Tyler (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 200-meter dash (25.13 seconds), and Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was second in the triple jump (12.23 meters). At the Spire Institute Open in Geneva, Ohio, held Feb. 12-13, Smith won the triple jump (12.09 meters).
Men’s track & field
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.88 seconds for host Penn State at the Nittany Lion Opener. He followed that the next week with a win in the 60 hurdles (7.88). At the Penn State Tri-Meet with Rutgers and Maryland on Feb. 6, he won the 60 hurdles (8.01) and the 200 dash (22.17).
Women’s swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) placed eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle (16 minutes, 10.39 seconds) for Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Athens, Georgia. The Volunteers placed fifth overall.
Wrestling
Cody Dix (EHT) won his 157-pound exhibition bout with by pinfall in 22 seconds during Wilkes’ 29-19 win over Delaware Valley.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed 10 rebounds and had three points and three assists in Bowling Green State’s 75-62 win over Ball State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in St. Bonaventure’s 69-58 win over Davidson.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had nine points and four rebounds in Saint Francis’67-52 loss to Wagner. He scored three in a 70-68 loss to Wagner.
Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed a rebound in West Virginia’s 84-82 win over Texas.
In Drew’s 72-69 win over Juniata, Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had four points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds, and Mathew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) added a rebound and a point. In a 68-65 win over Juniata, Gallagher grabbed three rebounds and added four assists.
In Widener’s 81-79 win over Albright, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) added a rebound and a steal. In a 96-76 loss to Albright, Holden had three points, four rebounds and four assists. Mazur had four points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland) had two blocks, a rebound and an assist in Oregon’s 72-48 win over Southern California.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had two points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Albright’s 78-69 loss to Widener.
She had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 90-69 loss to Widener.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Delaware Valley’s 64-52 loss to Arcadia. She had nine rebounds, four points and two assists in a 57-45 loss to Arcadia.
Marykate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) grabbed four rebounds in Eastern’s 53-49 loss to Lebanon Valley. She had three rebounds and two points in a 64-52 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had nine points, three steals and two rebounds in Kean’s 67-38 loss to The College of New Jersey. She had 12 points, six rebounds and a steal in a 70-47 loss to TCNJ.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had five points and two rebounds in Widener’s 78-69 win over Albright. She had two rebounds and an assist in a 90-69 win over Albright.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Mount Olive, Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 37 assists, nine digs and two kills, Justin Kean (Southern) had eight kills and six digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern) added two digs and two assists. In a 3-0 loss to Barton, Davis had 21 assists and four kills, and Kean had four kills and three digs.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had five digs and two assists in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Dominican.
