Local college football players looking to take advantage of the transfer portal

It’s been a busy few weeks for J.D. DiRenzo and Qwahsin Townsel, as they each prepare to make the next big decision of their football careers.
DiRenzo and Townsel have been chatting with several college football coaches and filling their Twitter timelines with news of the dozens of offers they’ve received since last month.
Both players, former St. Joseph High School standouts who have enjoyed successful careers with NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools, have entered the transfer portal this offseason. They both said transferring to a larger school will boost their hopes of playing professionally.
The NCAA transfer portal is a private database with the names of student-athletes looking to transfer. Once a player provides written notice of intending to transfer, the NCAA puts the player’s name in the database, and other schools can contact the player and recruit them.
Within a day, both players were fielding phone calls from D-I coaches.
“The second day (Dec. 30), I sat on my couch from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. I barely ate that day,” DiRenzo said.
Townsel, who entered the portal Dec. 16, got his first few phone calls just two hours after making it official.
DiRenzo, a 2017 St. Joe grad, has spent the last five years at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. The offensive right tackle redshirted his freshman year, and the shortened 2020 season did not count against his eligibility, a benefit the NCAA granted to all its athletes due to COVID-19.
So, DiRenzo, who was a grad student this fall, decided to hit the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility in 2022. He is coming off another tremendous season on the offensive line, earning his second straight All-Northeast Conference first-team honor and third all-conference award for his career and helping the Pioneers (8-4) win a second straight NEC title.
Among the offers he’s received from D-I Football Bowl Subdivision teams include Rutgers, Mississippi, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Purdue and Virginia.
“I want to go somewhere that’s expecting me to play and somewhere with a good coaching staff to help me improve as a player,” said DiRenzo, 23, from Hammonton. “I’m always looking to improve my game. I want to get ready for the next level. An offensive line coach is very important.”
Townsel, a 2018 St. Joe grad, spent the last four years at Villanova University. While there, the junior linebacker amassed 142 tackles, including 10½ for a loss and 2½ sacks, in 34 games.
Townsel, 21, from Egg Harbor Township, will graduate in May with a degree in liberal arts. He has two more years of eligibility and will enter the masters program for whichever school he attends.
Townsel has gotten offers from about a dozen D-I schools, including Towson and Florida A&M in the FCS and Middle Tennessee State in the FBS.
“Prior to entering the portal, I was nervous, because there are dudes who get left in the portal,” Townsel said. “I talked to the coaching staff at Villanova and they told me they thought I would get looks.”
In April, the NCAA Division I Council ratified a new rule that now allows athletes in all sports to transfer once without sitting out a year.
DiRenzo and Townsel are among a handful of Press-area football players who seem to be on the move. Other transfers include freshman tight end Isaiah Gerena of Barnegat, who plans to leave Morgan State, and redshirt sophomore safety Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph), who plans to leave Northern Arizona. Freshman quarterback Ryan Yost (Holy Spirit) has already transferred from D-I Northern Illinois and will play at D-II Assumption next season.
College coaches have said the recruiting process now has players taking into consideration where they could make the most money through endorsement work.
The NCAA in July began allowing athletes to monetize use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Some schools are better positioned than others in this new frontier, and millions of dollars are swirling around the biggest programs.
Neither DiRenzo nor Townsel entered the portal for this reason, though Townsel said “some schools have talked about (NILs), so it is interesting, but it’s not one of the reasons why I’m transferring.”
For both players, it’s about chasing the NFL dream.
DiRenzo wasn’t initially planning to transfer after wrapping up this past season at Sacred Heart. He was going declare for the 2022 NFL Draft in April but then saw the high number of draft prospects.
Last year, there were only about 1,000 prospects he said. In a normal year, it’s about 2,500. This year’s class has well over 3,000, he said.
“It’s always been my dream to play in the NFL,” said DiRenzo, whose grandfather, Daniel DiRenzo, played on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1948 and 1949 NFL Championship teams.
“I decided to enter the transfer portal and move up a level of competition, do another year, prove I can play against the best players in the country and help my draft stock.”
Townsel said he wants to go to a larger school in a tougher conference where he can showcase his skills at the linebacker position, especially as a pass rusher. He got to do that a bit this season, helping Villanova go 10-3, win the Colonial Athletic Association and make the FCS playoffs.
“Villanova definitely gave me a place to grow. I feel like I’m a better person and player,” Townsel said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
