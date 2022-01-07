Local college football players looking to take advantage of the transfer portal

The NCAA in July began allowing athletes to monetize use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Some schools are better positioned than others in this new frontier, and millions of dollars are swirling around the biggest programs.

Neither DiRenzo nor Townsel entered the portal for this reason, though Townsel said “some schools have talked about (NILs), so it is interesting, but it’s not one of the reasons why I’m transferring.”

For both players, it’s about chasing the NFL dream.

DiRenzo wasn’t initially planning to transfer after wrapping up this past season at Sacred Heart. He was going declare for the 2022 NFL Draft in April but then saw the high number of draft prospects.

Last year, there were only about 1,000 prospects he said. In a normal year, it’s about 2,500. This year’s class has well over 3,000, he said.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NFL,” said DiRenzo, whose grandfather, Daniel DiRenzo, played on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1948 and 1949 NFL Championship teams.