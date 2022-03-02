Local athletes help Georgian Court men win conference indoor track title: College notebook

Several local athletes helped the Georgian Court University men’s indoor track and field team win the East Coast Conference Championships for the third year in a row.

Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton H.S.) won the shot put (14.82 meters) and was second in the weight throw (14.52m) at the event held at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in State Island, New York.

Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) ran on their winning 4x400 relay (3:25.26) and was seventh in the 400 (52.20). Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) ran on the winning distance medley relay (10:47.77).

Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was second in the long jump (6.74m). Alexander Dejean (Holy Spirit) was 14th in the 400 (55.01).

Virginia’s Jackson Braddock (Southern Regional) placed 31st in the 3,000 (8:19.38) at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Women’s indoor track

Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s fifth-place distance medley relay team (12:28.61) at the Atlantic East Conference Championships in Boston.

Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) placed eighth in the triple jump (12.34 meters) at the Big Ten Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (Egg Harbor Township) ran on the Scarlett Knights’ sixth-place 4x400 relay (3:40.51).

Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was fourth in the weight throw (12.9m) and seventh in the shot put (10.23m) at the East Coast Conference Championships in Staten Island, New York. The Lions placed second.

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was third in the pole vault (2.75m) at the East Coast Conference Championships. She was also ninth in the high jump (1.4m) and 12th in the triple jump (9.24m). Zane’ McNeil (Charter Tech) ran on Tigers’ third-place distance medley relay (13:28.20) and was sixth in the 800 (2:35.89). Holy Family won the team title.

Rowan’s Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) ran a personal best in the 400 (59.79) at the Fastrack Last Chance Meet in Staten Island, New York.

Women’s basketball

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four rebounds, three assists and two points in Bloomfield’s 73-55 win over Nyack.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 11 points and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 90-68 win over Wilmington.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored nine in Saint Anselm’s 73-62 loss to Bentley. She had 10 points and eight rebounds in a 61-53 win over American International in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds in Albright’s 66-65 win over Stevenson in the first round of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament. She had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-58 loss to Messiah in the semifinals. Boggs hauled in her 1,000th career rebound in the loss, making her just the third in program history with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored a career-high 37 and added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in Cairn’s 86-67 loss to Notre Dame (Md.) in a Colonial States Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Her 37 points were also the most scored by a Cairn player since at least 1998.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists in Coast Guard’s 76-60 loss to Springfield.

Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had five rebounds, four points and four assists in Delaware Valley’s 54-46 win over FDU-Florham in a MAC Freedom Tournament play-in game. She scored 14 and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 93-42 loss to DeSales in the quarterfinals.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 19 points and four rebounds in Kean’s 51-43 loss to The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Last week, McCoy was named the NJAC Offensive Player of the Year and made the All-NJAC first team.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) had four rebounds, two steals and two points in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 78-60 loss to Morrisville State in a United East Conference Tournament semifinal.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in Ramapo’s 63-57 loss to William Paterson in an NJAC quarterfinal. Last week, Thompson was named the NJAC Rookie of the Year and All-NJAC second team.

In Rowan’s 87-54 win over Stockton in an NJAC quarterfinal, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had six points and three rebounds and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added five points, three rebounds and two assists. In an 83-79 loss in the semifinals, Holt scored two.

Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) had five assists, three rebounds and a point in Widener’s 73-58 win over Eastern in a MAC Commonwealth quarterfinal.

Men’s lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland) had an assist in High Point’s 14-13 win over Navy.

Keegan Ford (Mainland) scored and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 4 for 11 in faceoffs in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 18-4 loss to Army.

In Cabrini’s 15-9 loss to Lynchburg, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine Prep) scored three, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists, and Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) added an assist and two ground balls.

Anthony Firmani (Southern) won eight of 10 faceoffs and scooped three ground balls in Eastern’s 12-9 loss to Swarthmore.

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 15-5 win over Radford. She scored the game-tying goal with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation and had one assist in a 15-14 win over Elon.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had two assists for Mount St. Mary’s in a 13-11 loss to Navy. She scored twice in a 13-7 win over Binghamton.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had six draw controls in Temple’s 14-10 loss to Princeton.

Kasey Kubarewicz (Southern) scored twice in Belmont Abbey’s 28-5 win over Erskine.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored twice in Jefferson’s 16-5 loss to Pace.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had three goals, an assist, four ground balls and four caused turnovers in Gwynedd Mercy’s 19-5 win over Delaware Valley. She scored twice in a 19-6 win over Keystone.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored in Hood’s 14-8 win over Bridgewater.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and three assists in Washington College’s 16-8 win over Stevenson.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored three times in Widener’s 16-3 win over Arcadia. She scored in a 12-9 win over Swarthmore.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won third singles 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) and second doubles 8-5 in The College of New Jersey’s 5-4 victory over Vassar. He won third singles 6-0, 6-1 and second doubles 8-4 in a 9-0 victory over Oneonta.

Women’s tennis

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won fifth singles 6-2, 6-0 in TCNJ’s 8-1 victory over Oneonta.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.