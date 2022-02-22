Lehigh's Claire Pedrick picks up first collegiate track win: College notebook

Lehigh University sophomore Claire Pedrick earned her first college win for the track and field team Friday.

Pedrick, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, won the 60-meter dash in 7.88 seconds at the Bucknell Tune-Up in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

She also ran the second-best time in the preliminaries, 7.93.

Pedrick was a first-team Press All-Star after her sophomore year at Mainland, when she placed 10th in the 200 dash at states. She left Mainland holding six school records and graduated cum laude.

Michaela Baker (Ocean City) ran on Monmouth’s fifth-place distance medley relay (12:12.64) at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in West Long Branch. Anne Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) was seventh in the 400. Baker and Isabella Leak (EHT) were named to the MAAC All-Academic team Friday.

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the long jump (5.63 meters) and triple jump (11.72m) at the MAAC Championships. She also placed fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.81 seconds) and sixth in the 60 dash (7.88 seconds). Jabria Rozier (Cumberland Regional) was third in the high jump (1.55m).

Becca Millar (Ocean City) was fifth in the mile (5:38.52) for Saint Joseph’s at the Princeton Indoor Invitational.

Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was fifth in the weight throw (13.59m) and sixth in the shot put (10.57m) at the Kutztown Last Chance Meet.

Men’s indoor track

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s second-place distance medley relay (10:06.47) at the MAAC Championships. Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) ran on the second-place 4x800 relay (7:39.14) and was 14th in the mile (4:20.13).

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was second in the log jump (6.84m) at the Kutztown Last Chance Meet. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (15.18m) and sixth in the weight throw (14.39m). Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was seventh in the 200 dash (23.91).

Men’s swimming

Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) was second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:42.19) for California, Berkeley in a 151-143 loss to Stanford.

Glenn Lasco (Mainland), Destin’s older brother, was fifth in the 100 freestyle (44.50) for Lehigh at the Patriot League Championships held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He also swam on the Mountain Hawks’ sixth-place 400 free relay (3:02.58). Lehigh finished sixth in team scoring.

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) placed 18th in the 1,650 free (15:10.58) for Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference Championships it hosted in Knoxville. The Volunteers tied for second.

Montclair State’s Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 200 butterfly B final (1:56.29) at the Metropolitan Championships.

Women’s swimming

Ryann Styer (Ocean City) placed 16th in the 100 free (52.92) for Drexel at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was 13th in the 1,650 free (16:19.57) for Indiana at the Big Ten Conference Championships in Madison, Wisconsin. She also placed 17th in the 500 free (4:45.31) and 44th in the 200 (1:51.56). Indiana placed third overall.

Wisconsin’s Katie McClintock (Mainland Regional) was 15th in the 200 IM (1:58.90), ninth in the 400 IM (4:13.18) and 16th in the 200 breaststroke (2:13.78) at the Big Ten Championships. The Badgers placed fourth overall.

Rutgers’ Erin Murphy (Absegami) was 27th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.73) and 60th in the 100 free (54.73) at the Big Ten Championships. The Scarlet Knights finished eighth overall.

Wrestling

Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won a 3-2 decision at 174 pounds in American’s 31-12 loss to Maryland.

Ursinus’ Jackson Brandt (Lacey Towship) placed third at 174 the Mideast Futures held in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He lost his opening bout on a 9-0 major decision and then rallied for six straight wins. After winning by forfeit, he won by pin and forfeit. He followed those with two third-period pins and then got one last pin late in the third period for third place.

Wilkes’ Dawson Tallant (Middle Township) placed fourth at 197 at the Mideast Futures. He lost his opening bout 9-1 and then won on a first-period pin and a 15-0 technical fall to reach the third-place bout. He was pinned in the second period to place fourth.

Elizabethtown’s Kurt Driscoll (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at 285 at the Mideast Futures. His win came on a first-round 10-5 decision.

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 17-4 loss to Harvard, Keegan Ford (Mainland) and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) each had two ground balls, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 5 for 12 in faceoffs with three ground balls.

In Cabrini’s 10-6 win over Haverford, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) scored four goals, and Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) had two goals and two assists.

Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) scored in Eastern’s 16-4 loss to Gettysburg.

Women’s lacrosse

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had two goals, an assist, three ground balls and a caused turnover for Mount St. Mary’s in a 10-9 win over Maryland, Baltimore County. She scored four goals and had four ground balls in a 10-9 loss to La Salle.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had five draw controls in Temple’s 12-7 win over Villanova. She had three ground balls and a caused turnover in a 15-11 win over Saint Joseph’s.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 15-4 win over King’s, Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored twice, and Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) added an assist. In a 17-10 loss to Alvernia, Bloom scored.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.