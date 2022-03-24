Lacey grad Jorden Jurkiewicz's cycle caps strong week for Montclair State baseball: College notebook

Montclair State University sophomore Jorden Jurkiewicz capped a hot week at the plate for the Red Hawks by hitting for the cycle Sunday.

The 2020 Lacey Township High School grad went 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs in an 8-7 win over Manhattanville. He tripped in the bottom of the first inning and singled in the third. He then hit a solo homer in the seventh and a two-run double in the eighth that helped the Red Hawks spark the comeback win.

Also last week, Jurkiewicz hit a solo homer in Montclair State’s 3-1 loss to Trinity. In an 8-6 win over Trinity, Jurkiewicz hit an RBI double and scored twice, and Miles Feaster (Lacey) doubled and scored. In an 11-10 win over Eastern, Jurkiewicz went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and the go-ahead RBI hit in the eighth inning, and Feaster hit an RBI single. In an 8-7 loss to Swarthmore, Feaster singled and hit an RBI double. In an 8-1 win over Manhattanville, Jurkiewicz went 4 for 5 with a run and two RBIs, and Feaster doubled and hit an RBI single.

Jurkiewicz, who plays catcher, outfield and designated hitter, was leading the Red Hawks (13-5) by hitting .484 (30 for 62) with seven homers, five doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs and 21 runs through Wednesday.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) had two hits and an RBI in Ball State’s 11-8 win over Eastern Michigan. He had a single, a double and a run in a 17-1 win over Bowling Green. He singled and scored twice in a 14-9 win over Bowling Green. He hit a two-run homer, a grand slam and drove in a run on a walk in a 15-5 win over Bowling Green.

Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out three in a shutout inning in relief in Boston College’s 17-2 win over Holy Cross.

Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine Prep) struck out three in 1.1 innings in relief in Bryant’s 11-8 loss to Rhode Island. For Rhode Island, Brody McKenzki (St. Augustine) singled and scored.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) allowed a run and struck out two in 3.1 innings in relief to get the win for High Point in a 3-2 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) went 2 for 3 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Marist’s 17-7 win over Fordham. He singled and scored in a 2-0 win over Fordham.

Nolan Charlton (Holy Spirit) pinch-ran and scored and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 10-9 win over Albany.

Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) hit a double and scored twice in Monmouth’s 11-5 loss to Penn. In a 10-4 win over Delaware, Catalano went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) singled, scored and drove in two runs. In an 8-7 loss to Delaware, Catalano hit a solo homer and Ventresca doubled.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in North Carolina State’s 15-4 win over Florida State. He went 4 for 6 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBIs in a 6-5 loss to Florida State.

In Old Dominion’s 9-8 win over East Carolina in 10 innings, Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a double, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands) struck out two in a shutout ninth inning. In a 23-7 win over Middle Tennessee, Petracci went 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Levari scored twice. In a 6-3 win over Middle Tennessee, Levari hit a double, Petracci singled and scored, and Dean struck out one in 2.1 shutout innings for his fourth save.

Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) struck out two in 2/3 of an inning for his third save in Penn’s 10-6 win over Wagner.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) singled and tripled in Rutgers’ 1-0 loss to Omaha. He hit a two-run homer in a 7-1 win over Omaha. In a 3-2 loss to Omaha, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) went 3 for 5 with a double.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) hit a two-run double, singled and scored in Wagner’s 19-11 win over Fordham. In a 10-6 loss to Penn, Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out one in five innings for the no-decision.

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled and scored in William & Mary’s 2-1 win over George Mason. He hit a two-run double and drove in another run in a 9-5 win over George Mason.

In Barton’s 8-4 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit an RBI single. In a 5-2 loss to Belmont Abbey, Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits. In a 9-8 loss to Belmont Abbey, Gonzalez singled and scored twice, McIsaac hit a solo homer and Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) went 2 for 2 with a solo homer and three runs. In a 21-5 loss to Belmont Abbey, Beebe had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Scaranda singled and scored.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) struck out one in 2.2 shutout innings in relief for Bloomsburg in a 15-12 win over Chestnut Hill.

Cooper Gehring (Cape May Tech) doubled and scored in East Stroudsburg’s 3-2 loss to Pace. He singled and scored in a 4-2 win over Shippensburg.

Mekhi Sanchez (Vineland) struck out one in 2/3 of an inning in Felician’s 12-8 loss to Barry. He allowed a run and struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief in a 12-8 win over Bentley.

Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a two-run triple and scored twice in Frostburg State’s 19-1 win over Davis & Elkins.

Garrett Musey (Millville) doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs in Goldey-Beacom’s 14-2 win over Lincoln. He hit an RBI double and scored in a 5-4 win over Staten Island. He hit an RBI double in a 10-2 win over Staten Island. He went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and two runs in a 14-12 loss to Pace.

Lucas DeStefano (Hammonton) singled and scored twice in Jefferson’s 17-13 loss to Le Moyne. He had a single, a double and a run in a 7-6 win over Le Moyne. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 6-5 loss to Bridgeport.

Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and a run in Alvernia’s 7-3 loss to Immaculata. He went 3 for 4 with an RBI in a 7-3 win over Ursinus. He went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and three RBIs in a 16-5 win over New Jersey City.

Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) struck out three in 3.1 shutout innings in relief to get the win in Arcadia’s 11-6 victory over King’s.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland) struck out one in two shutout innings in relief to get the win in Cabrini’s 3-2 victory over Haverford.

Blake Ramos (Millville) had two hits and three runs in Delaware Valley’s 12-11 loss to FDU-Florham. He hit an RBI single and scored in a 13-5 loss to FDU-Florham.

David Hunsberger (Vineland) singled and scored twice in Eastern’s 11-10 loss to Montclair State. In a 9-2 win over Cairn, Hunsberger hit an RBI single, an RBI double and scored, and Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) scored two runs. In a 3-2 win over Ursinus, Cottrell hit an RBI double and scored twice.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) hit an RBI single in Gwynedd Mercy’s 7-5 loss to Misericordia. He drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt and scored in a 7-3 win over Penn State York.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) pitched a nine-inning complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and a walk and striking out four in Kean’s 2-0 win over New Paltz. In a 16-5 win over Alvernia, Steve Petrosh (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with an RBI double and a run.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits, a run and four RBIs in McDaniel’s 17-8 win over Framingham State. He hit an RBI single and scored twice in a 15-9 win over Albertus Magnus.

Matt Kaliske (Lacey) went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI in New Jersey City’s 7-6 loss to Moravian. He went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs in a 20-5 win over St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn). He had three hits and two RBIs in a 12-4 win over Manhattanville. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

Michael Miles (St. Augustine) struck out seven and allowed two hits in five shutout innings to get the win in Rowan’s 9-0 victory over Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Jake Guglielmi (Buena) singled, doubled and scored three runs in Rutgers-Camden’s 7-6 loss to Ripon. He had two hits, including a two-run single, in a 7-5 win over Keuka.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) allowed an unearned run and struck out one in three innings in relief for the win in Scranton’s 10-4 victory over Albertus Magnus.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) doubled and scored in Ursinus’ 9-2 loss to Widener. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 7-3 loss to Alvernia. He singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 14-4 win over Eastern.

