Lacey grad Hunter Gutierrez places 3rd as wrestling season begins: College notebook

The college wrestling season was in full-swing this past week, and several former Press-area standouts made their 2021-22 debuts.
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township H.S.) won the Most Falls Award for the most pins and placed third at 157 pounds for Stevens Institute of Technology at the Ithaca Invitational.
Gutierrez, who qualified for the New Jersey state wrestling tournament three times in high school, won five of his seven bouts by pin, going 6-1 at the two-day event.
Gutierrez won his first bout with a 16-0 technical fall before rattling off three straight pins. After dropping a 10-7 decision in the semifinals, he earned two more pins in the consolation bracket, including one in 2 minutes, 32 seconds in the third-place bout.
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won a 16-2 major decision at 165 pounds for American in a 17-16 loss to Sacred Heart.
Mike Waszen (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at 197 pounds, with his win coming via 15-2 major decision, for Franklin & Marshall at the Clarion Open.
Michael Albergo (St. Augustine Prep) went 2-2 at 141 pounds for Kutztown at the East Stroudsburg Open. His wins came in the consolation bracket — a 7-2 decision and an 11-0 major decision.
Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) went 1-2 at 197 pounds for Centenary at the East Stroudsburg Open. His win was a 12-5 decision in the opening round.
Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won a 6-3 decision at 157 pounds for Elizabethtown at the Messiah Invitational.
Cameron Leslie (Lower Cape May Regional) went 1-2, including a 3-2 decision, at 157 pounds for King’s College at the Ned McGinley Invitational.
Joey Garcia (Ocean City) went 1-2, including a pin in 1:33, at 174 pounds for Lycoming at the Lycoming Invitational.
Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township), at 133 pounds, and Gary Nagle (Middle Township), at 184, each placed sixth for Ursinus at the Messiah Invitational.
Dawson Tallant (Middle Township) went 1-1, including a 7-4 decision, at 184 pounds for Wilkes at the Ned McGinley Invitational. Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) went 1-2, including a pin in 1:25, at 197 pounds.
Women’s volleyball
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands Regional) had eight kills and three digs in Felician’s 3-0 win over Nyack. She had eight kills and nine digs in a 3-0 loss to Jefferson.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had seven assists and 14 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to Jefferson. She had three assists and 20 digs in a 3-0 win over Caldwell.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) was named to the NJAC first team Friday. She had 16 kills in Kean’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Camden in the NJAC Tournament. She had 12 kills and four digs in a 3-1 loss to Rowan in the semifinals.
Men’s cross country
Jefferson placed seventh at the D-II East Regional Championships in Rochester, New York. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 36th on the 10-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 34.3 seconds. Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 68th (35:56.1), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 79th (35:17.8) and Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 80th (35:19.9).
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) and Rutgers competed at the Big Green Invitational they hosted to end the fall season. Fisher picked up wins in each of the singles (two sets to one) and doubles (six games to one) for the Scarlett Knights.
Men’s swimming
Destin Lasco (Mainland) competed for California, Berkeley this weekend at the Triple Distance Meet at Stanford. He placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (47.54) and second in the 200 backstroke (1:44.37). He was also third in each of the 50 backstroke (22.4) and with the 200 medley relay (1:30.01).
Brandon Bell (Egg Harbor Township) swam on New York’s second-place 400 medley relay (3:29.87) during a 200-98 win over TCNJ. He added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (54.08). Brett Clauhs (Mainland) swam on TCNJ’s second-place 400 free relay (3:22.25).
Dominick Shepard (St. Augustine) swam on Rowan’s winning 200 free relay (1:27.73) in a 119-51 win over William Paterson.
Women’s swimming
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on Drexel’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:35.12) in a tri-meet with Northeaster (157-142 victory) and Boston College (161-138 defeat). She also swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.46), placed third in the 50 free (23.86) and was fourth in the 100 free (53.41).
Alex Antonov (Ocean City) swam on Fordham’s second-place 400 free relay (3:32.56) in a 198-96 win over Georgetown. She was also third in the 100 free (54.23).
Grace Curry (EHT) swam on Iona’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:52.95) in a 141-121 win over Monmouth.
Marlee Canale (Oakcrest) picked up second-place finishes in the 200 backstroke (2:11.62) and the 200 individual medley (2:17.04) for Maine in a 162-135 loss to Vermont.
Women’s basketball
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had five points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 61-35 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 13 points and four rebounds in Kean’s 89-58 loss to New York.
Men’s basketball
Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and five rebounds in TCNJ’s 73-59 loss to Salisbury.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
