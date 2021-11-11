Lacey grad Hunter Gutierrez places 3rd as wrestling season begins: College notebook

Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had seven assists and 14 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to Jefferson. She had three assists and 20 digs in a 3-0 win over Caldwell.

Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) was named to the NJAC first team Friday. She had 16 kills in Kean’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Camden in the NJAC Tournament. She had 12 kills and four digs in a 3-1 loss to Rowan in the semifinals.

Men’s cross country

Jefferson placed seventh at the D-II East Regional Championships in Rochester, New York. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 36th on the 10-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 34.3 seconds. Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 68th (35:56.1), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 79th (35:17.8) and Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 80th (35:19.9).

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) and Rutgers competed at the Big Green Invitational they hosted to end the fall season. Fisher picked up wins in each of the singles (two sets to one) and doubles (six games to one) for the Scarlett Knights.

Men’s swimming