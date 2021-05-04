Lacey grad Brandon Haggerty improves to 8-0 with 1.72 ERA for York College: Notebook

York College senior pitcher Brandon Haggerty was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his part in helping the Spartans advance in the conference baseball tournament.

Haggerty pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits and a walk, in York’s 6-1 win over Hood in the opener of the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals. He struck out five. York went on to win the best-of-three series in three games.

Haggerty won the conference award for the second time this season and is in the midst of a dominant season. Haggerty, a 5-foot-11 left-hander and Lacey Township High School graduate from the Forked River section of the township, is a conference-leading 8-0 in nine starts. His ERA is 1.72, and he has struck out 58 in 47 innings.

York is 24-6 and will face Eastern in the MAC Commonwealth semifinals beginning Friday.

David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a two-run double and scored in Eastern’s 17-11 win over Widener. In an 8-7 victory over Widener, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine Prep) earned his first win of the season, allowing three runs and striking out three in five innings, and Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) allowed a run and struck out four in two innings for his first save.