Lacey grad Brandon Haggerty improves to 8-0 with 1.72 ERA for York College: Notebook

York College senior pitcher Brandon Haggerty was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his part in helping the Spartans advance in the conference baseball tournament.
Haggerty pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits and a walk, in York’s 6-1 win over Hood in the opener of the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals. He struck out five. York went on to win the best-of-three series in three games.
Haggerty won the conference award for the second time this season and is in the midst of a dominant season. Haggerty, a 5-foot-11 left-hander and Lacey Township High School graduate from the Forked River section of the township, is a conference-leading 8-0 in nine starts. His ERA is 1.72, and he has struck out 58 in 47 innings.
York is 24-6 and will face Eastern in the MAC Commonwealth semifinals beginning Friday.
David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit a two-run double and scored in Eastern’s 17-11 win over Widener. In an 8-7 victory over Widener, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine Prep) earned his first win of the season, allowing three runs and striking out three in five innings, and Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) allowed a run and struck out four in two innings for his first save.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Widener’s 8-2 win over Eastern. He had an RBI single in a 17-11 loss to Eastern and went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in an 8-7 loss to Eastern.
Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) singled twice and scored twice in Alvernia’s 8-4 win over Messiah. He went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs in a 10-7 win over Messiah to complete a two-game sweep in the best-of-three MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals. Alvernia will face Lebanon Valley in the semifinals.
JT Hibschman (Millville) got no decision in Wilkes’ 4-3 loss to Arcadia in a MAC Commonwealth quarterfinal. He allowed three runs and struck out three in 62/3 innings.
Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine) pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two and earning his first win of the season, in Bryant’s 16-8 victory over Army West Point.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in George Washington’s 5-4 win over Georgetown. He went 3 for 4 with a double, solo homer, three runs and four RBIs in a 10-7 win over Saint Louis.
He singled twice and drove in a run in a 7-2 loss to Saint Louis and went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 14-7 win over Saint Louis. Boselli singled, doubled and scored in a 9-7 loss to Saint Louis.
Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) pitched 11/3 shutout innings, striking out two, in High Point’s 12-3 loss to North Carolina Greensboro. He earned his first collegiate win in a 19-15 victory over Winthrop. Duffy pitched 12/3 innings, allowing three runs and striking out one.
Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) pitched two innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out one, in Hofstra’s 14-11 win over Delaware.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed four runs in five innings and got the win in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 14-6 victory against Maryland, Baltimore County.
Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a two-run homer in Old Dominion’s 8-3 win over Charlotte. In a 14-2 win over Charlotte, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled twice, scored and drove in a run. In a 10-0 win over Charlotte, Levari went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed three runs and struck out four in 51/3 innings for a no-decision in Penn’s 7-6 loss to La Salle. In a 7-6 win over La Salle, Brendan Bean (North Wildwood resident; Gloucester Catholic grad) pitched two shutout innings for his second save. He struck out two.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) pitched 21/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out four and allowing one hit, for St. John’s in a 4-1 win over Creighton.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two, in Bloomfield’s 8-4 win over Caldwell.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) hit a solo homer and scored another run in Bloomsburg’s 10-6 win over Lock Haven. In a 14-10 loss to Lock Haven, Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) allowed one run and struck out one in two innings in relief.
Anthony Coombs (Cumberland Regional) hit a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly in Chestnut Hill’s 5-4 win over Dominican. He singled twice and scored twice in a 19-7 win over Dominican.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Felician’s 8-7 win over Dominican.
Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) doubled and scored in Frostburg State’s 7-2 loss to Notre Dame College. He hit an RBI double and scored in a 10-8 win over Notre Dame.
Garrett Musey (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and a home run, scoring twice and driving in three runs, in Goldey Beacom’s 8-2 win over Dominican. He homered twice, scored three and drove in three in a 10-3 win over Dominican. He went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer and four runs scored in a 20-1 win over University of the Sciences.
Musey singled, doubled and scored in a 9-2 win over Wilmington and doubled and scored in a 5-1 loss to Wilmington.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) improved to 5-0, pitching 52/3 scoreless innings and striking out six, in Southern New Hampshire’s 8-0 win over Franklin Pierce.
Austin Blumetti (Mainland Regional) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, striking out one, in USciences’ 15-1 loss to Jefferson. In an 11-10 win over Goldey-Beacom, Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) allowed one run and struck out two in two innings and picked up the save.
Nick Grotti (Millville) singled, scored and drove in a run in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 16-6 win over Frostburg State. He singled, scored and drove in a run in a 6-5 win over Glenville State. He went 3 for 4 with a double in an 8-2 loss to Glenville State. He singled and doubled in a 6-3 loss to Glenville State. He singled and scored twice in a 9-6 loss to Glenville State.
Tyler Carmolingo (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout ninth inning in Gettysburg’s 12-3 loss to Franklin & Marshall.
Justin Diefenbach (Lacey Township) allowed three runs and struck out nine in 52/3 innings, getting no decision, in Kean’s 8-4 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Miles Feaster (Lacey) went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Montclair State’s 12-9 win over William Paterson. He singled twice and drove in a run in a 21-10 loss to William Paterson. Feaster singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run in a 7-4 loss to Rowan.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs in Rowan’s 8-6 win over Stockton.
He hit a solo homer in a 5-3 win over Stockton. In a 14-1 win over Montclair State, McIsaac went 3 for 6 with an RBI double, a solo homer and two runs scored. Donald Zellman (Lacey) allowed one run in seven innings, striking out seven, to earn the win.
Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched three innings in relief, allowing two runs, one earned, and striking out four, in Rutgers-Camden’s 7-3 loss to Ramapo.
Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled in each of Ursinus’ wins, 9-6 and 6-2 over McDaniel.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed two runs and struck out two in the final three innings for the save in William Paterson’s 15-5 win over Stockton.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.