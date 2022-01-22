La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray raises awareness for daughter with leukemia

MacGillivray graduated from Temple, coached Philly high schools and led Quinnipiac to the NCAA Tournament before he was hired at La Salle in April 2018. He might coach his most worthwhile game Sunday when the Explorers dedicate the game to Emily — now in remission — in a "Climb with Emily" day to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

The MacGillivrays, who celebrate their 20-year wedding anniversary this year, have eight children, ages 19 to 2 years old.

The youngest, Emily.

The photos that dot MacGillivray's Twitter feed show his daughter smiling while she holds an egg sandwich or about to fall asleep after eating an adult serving of mac and cheese. That Emily was in the hospital during those moments make the family grateful she can share in Sunday's game.

The MacGillivrays learned this past week that Emily was in remission, making Sunday's event more of a reason for celebration than consternation.

"Since being off chemo since Saturday, Emily has really shown an improvement in her general well-being," Grace wrote on her blog. "She's keeping up more with the kids, she's laughing, smiling, and talking a lot more, and eating more like a toddler!"