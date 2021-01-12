Kylee Watson gets 12 points, two blocks, two steals in Oregon win over Cal: Notebook

Mainland Regional High School graduate Kylee Watson, a freshman from Linwood, continued her growth with the University of Oregon women’s basketball team.

On Friday, the 6-foot-4 forward grabbed a rebound in Oregon’s 70-63 loss to Stanford, the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Top 25 again this week. She played four minutes in the tightly contested team vs. the defending national champions.

On Sunday, Watson scored a career-high 12 points and added three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist in a 100-41 win over California, playing 19 minutes.

In 10 games for the 9-2 Ducks, Watson is averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while averaging 8.9 minutes per game. The Ducks are ranked 10th in the country, up one spot since last week.

Men’s basketball

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green State’s 90-69 win over Central Michigan. He had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in a 93-65 win over Central Michigan.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had seven points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist in St. Bonaventure’s 83-57 win over Saint Joseph’s.