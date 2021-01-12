 Skip to main content
Kylee Watson gets 12 points, two blocks, two steals in Oregon win over Cal: Notebook
Kylee Watson gets 12 points, two blocks, two steals in Oregon win over Cal: Notebook

Mainland vs Absegami

Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional scoring her 2000th career point against Absegami during the first half of the playoff game at Mainland High School Friday March 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Mainland Regional High School graduate Kylee Watson, a freshman from Linwood, continued her growth with the University of Oregon women’s basketball team.

On Friday, the 6-foot-4 forward grabbed a rebound in Oregon’s 70-63 loss to Stanford, the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Top 25 again this week. She played four minutes in the tightly contested team vs. the defending national champions.

On Sunday, Watson scored a career-high 12 points and added three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist in a 100-41 win over California, playing 19 minutes.

In 10 games for the 9-2 Ducks, Watson is averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while averaging 8.9 minutes per game. The Ducks are ranked 10th in the country, up one spot since last week.

Men’s basketball

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green State’s 90-69 win over Central Michigan. He had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in a 93-65 win over Central Michigan.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had seven points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist in St. Bonaventure’s 83-57 win over Saint Joseph’s.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in No. 20 Virginia Tech’s 73-71 loss to Louisville. He had 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 77-63 win over Notre Dame.

Men’s swimming

Brian McGroarty (Mainland) was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:40.19) in Louisiana State’s 170.5-91.5 loss to Florida State.

