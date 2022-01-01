KJ Jefferson leads No. 22 Arkansas over Penn State 24-10

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a one-handed catch in front of Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) runs past Penn State defensive end Smith Vilbert during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) eludes Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. after a catch during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith makes a 42-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run against Penn State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass as he is pressured by Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.
Raheim Sanders had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts and Dominique Johnson added 85 yards on 11 carries as the Razorbacks finished with 361 rushing yards.
Arkansas (9-4), coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins, got its first nine-win year since going 11-2 in 2011. The Razorbacks also played in their first bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl.
Sean Clifford went 14 of 32 or 195 yards for Penn State (7-6). He gained 47 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.
Jefferson ran 20 times while completing 14 of 19 passes. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore was sacked five times and limited to 6 yards rushing on 11 carries during the first half.
Jefferson and Sanders had TD runs, and Cam Little made a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter to put Arkansas up 24-10.
Penn State led 10-7 at the half thanks to a 43-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar. The Nittany Lions tied it at 7 early in the second quarter when Clifford took advantage of blown coverage and hit a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 42-yard touchdown.
