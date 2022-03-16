Kenny Levari, Robbie Petracci, Noah Dean help Old Dominion to 10-game winning streak: College notebook

The Old Dominion University baseball team tacked on four more wins, extending its winning streak to 10 games, with the help of three local standouts.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) singled, scored twice and drove in two runs in a 15-5 win over Princeton. In a 9-3 victory over Stony Brook, Levari singled and scored twice, and Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) hit an RBI double.

In an 8-3 win over Stony Brook, Petracci had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) struck out five in 2 1/3 shutout innings for his third save of the season. In an 18-6 win over Stony Brook, Levari had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Petracci hit a three-run double and drew a bases loaded walk for another RBI.

The unranked Monarchs, who advanced to regional play in last year’s College World Series, were 13-1 heading into Tuesday’s game against East Carolina.

Through Monday, Petracci was leading the team in batting average (.361; 13 for 26) and had seven doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs. Levari was batting .321 (17 for 53) with a double, two triples, a homer and a team-leading 18 RBIs. In five appearances, Dean was 1-0 with 15 strikeouts and three saves in seven shutout innings.

Sean Duffy (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out four in four innings and got the decision in High Point’s 5-2 loss to UNC Asheville. He allowed one run and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings for a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to Kentucky.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) singled and scored in Marist’s 5-2 win over Navy.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) hit a three-run triple in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 7-4 win over Mount St. Mary’s. He had a hit and an RBI in a 17-13 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

In Monmouth’s 6-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) had a single, a run and an RBI, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands) had a hit and two RBIs. In a 10-6 win over North Carolina A&T, Catalano singled twice, scored and drove in a run.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored in North Carolina State’s 13-5 win over UNC Greensboro. He hit a two-run single and drove in another run in an 8-4 loss to Notre Dame. He hit a solo homer in an 11-4 loss to Notre Dame.

Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) struck out two in a shutout ninth for the save in Penn’s 7-6 win over College of Charleston. He allowed an unearned run and struck out one for his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over Winthrop.

In Rutgers’ 18-1 win over Wagner, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit a three-run homer, Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) had a single and a solo homer, and Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine) struck out two in a shutout fifth inning. In an 11-10 loss to Hawaii, Sweeney singled, doubled and scored three runs. In a 13-7 loss to Hawaii, Santa Maria had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Sweeney singled and scored, and Hoopes pitched a shutout eighth.

Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) allowed three unearned runs and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings to get the win in Villanova’s 11-4 victory over Lafayette.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) hit a two-run double in Wagner’s 12-7 loss to Vanderbilt. He had two hits and an RBI in a 15-5 loss to Vanderbilt.

In Barton’s 9-4 loss to California (Pa.), Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had two hits and a run, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) hit an RBI double. In a 7-6 win over Erskine, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit a two-run single.

Anthony Coombs (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single in Chestnut Hill’s 6-4 loss to Barry.

Cooper Gehring (Cape May Tech) had a single and a stolen base in East Stroudsburg’s 7-2 win over Pitt-Johnstown.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) singled and scored in Frostburg State’s 5-4 loss to Goldey-Beacom. In an 8-2 win over Goldey-Beacom, Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer, doubled and scored another run.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit the go-ahead RBI double in Goldey-Beacom’s 5-4 win over Frostburg State. He hit a solo homer in an 8-2 loss to Frostburg State.

Lucas Destefano (Hammonton) had three hits and two RBIs in Jefferson’s 12-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Ben Bradt (Mainland) allowed four runs, two earned, and struck out four in six innings to get the win for University of the Sciences in a 6-4 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan.

Nick Nutile (Mainland) hit an RBI single and scored twice in Alvernia’s 8-3 win over Haverford. He hit a two-run triple in an 11-10 loss to Thiel. He had two hits and a run in a 6-2 loss to Pitt.-Bradford.

In Delaware Valley’s 12-6 win over Bethany, Gage Ambruster (St. Joseph) went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Blake Ramos (Millville) singled and scored twice. In a 15-3 win over Clarks Summit, Ambruster hit an RBI double and scored twice.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs in Eastern’s 11-8 loss to Lancaster Bible.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in McDaniel’s 5-4 loss to New England. He hit an RBI double and scored in a 12-1 win over Wells. He had two hits and four runs in a 21-6 win over Keene State. He singled twice, scored and drove in four runs in a 17-8 win over Framingham State.

Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey Township) doubled, hit an RBI single and scored twice in Montclair State’s 17-2 win over Bridgewater State. In a 9-8 win over Eastern Nazarene, Miles Feaster (Lacey) singled, tripled, scored and drove in a run, and Jurkiewicz had two hits and an RBI. In a 15-6 win over Eastern Nazarene, Feaster had a single, a double and two RBIs, and Jurkiewicz singled, scored and drove in a run. In a 3-1 loss to Trinity (Conn.), Jurkiewicz hit a solo home run.

Matt Kaliske (Lacey) went 4 for 5 with three runs and five RBIs in New Jersey City’s 19-9 win over Ohio Northern. He went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI in a 12-6 win over Massachusetts-Dartmouth. On Monday, Kaliske was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) pitched a shutout seventh inning in Scranton’s 7-2 win over Franklin & Marshall.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had two hits and an RBI in Ursinus’ 14-11 loss to Rochester. He hit an RBI double and singled in a 9-1 loss to Rochester.

JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out four in five innings to get the win for Wilkes in a 4-3 victory over Marywood.

Brody Levin (Mainland) hit a two-run double and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in Harford Community College’s 11-5 win over Anne Arundel Community College.

