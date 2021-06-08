Kenny Levari hits 2 HRs through 4 games for ODU in NCAA Tournament: Notebook

The Old Dominion University baseball team opened the NCAA Tournament with three wins to reach the Columbia (South Carolina) Regional championship game.
In Old Dominion’s 4-3 win over Jacksonville in the opening game, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) hit a two-run homer, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) allowed one hit and got the final two outs for his ninth save of the season. In a 2-1 win over South Carolina, Levari singled and scored, and Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township), playing with a torn ACL, went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter.
ODU lost 8-3 to Virginia, which came out of the losers bracket, on Sunday night in the title game. Levari hit a solo homer, his eighth of the season, in the fourth inning of that loss.
Since Virginia had to beat ODU twice, the teams were set to met again Monday night, but that game ended too late for this edition (updated notebook with the late results at PressofAC.com).
Fairfield, which includes Josh Arnold (Ocean City), lost its opening game of the Austin (Texas) Regional 7-6 to Arizona State. The Stags rebounded with a 6-2 win over Southern and a 9-7 win over Arizona State. Arnold pitched 1 1/3 innings in a 12-2 loss to Texas in the regional final, allowing four runs and striking out two.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed four runs and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings in relief in NJIT’s 13-8 loss to Arkansas, the No. 1-ranked team in the tournament, in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional. NJIT beat Northeastern 3-2 to continue in the tournament but was eliminated with an 18-4 loss to Nebraska.
Rider, which includes pitcher Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit), lost 18-2 to Louisiana Tech and 3-1 to Alabama for an early exit in the Ruston (Louisiana) Regional.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) struck out the only batter he faced in Southern New Hampshire’s 4-3 loss to Seton Hill to open the Division II World Series. The Penmen next play Wingate in the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Cary, North Carolina.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled in Rowan’s 6-0 loss to Wheaton College in the opening game of the D-III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He doubled twice and drove in a run in a 4-2 loss to SUNY Cortland, ending the Profs’ run.
Softball
Virginia Wesleyan, which includes freshman Abigail Craige (Ocean City), won the D-III national championship, beating Texas Lutheran two games to one in a best-of-three series.
Track and field
Georgian Court’s Devin Martin (St. Joseph) was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Fielder Athlete of the Year on May 27.
Martin won the triple jump, long jump and shared first in the pole vault at the CACC Championship. He also won the 110-meter high hurdles. On May 24, Martin, Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) and DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors. Martin was recognized for the triple jump and the 110 hurdles, Breen for the long jump and Lamar-Baldwin in the triple jump and the high jump.
For the Georgian Court women’s team, Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors in the discus, hammer throw and javelin.
