Justyn Mutts plays key part in Virginia Tech's first ever ACC Tournament title: College notebook

Justyn Mutts helped the Virginia Tech University men’s basketball team win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship over the weekend and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Hokies stunned their way through the tournament, knocking off the second, third and first seeds in route to winning their first ACC championship in program history.

In a 76-75 overtime win against 10th-seeded Clemson in the first round, the 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Millville had nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in an 87-80 win over second-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

Mutts had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a 72-59 win over third-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals. He had six points, four rebounds and four assists in an 82-67 win over top-seeded Duke in the final.

The 6-foot-7 forward and fifth-year senior is averaging 10.1 points (second on the team) and 7.4 rebounds per game (first) in 35 games.

The Hokies (23-12) are the No. 11 seed in the East Region and will face sixth-seeded Texas in the first round of the national tournament Friday.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had nine rebounds, six points, four assists and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 67-66 loss to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Bonnies (20-9) will play in the National Invitational Tournament, which starts Tuesday, and face Colorado (seeded fourth in their quarter of the bracket) in the first round.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 rebounds and five points in Temple’s 69-60 loss to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) and Oregon (20-11) earned an at-large bid to the national tournament. The Ducks are seeded fifth in the Wichita Region and will face 12th-seeded Belmont in the first round Saturday.

Men’s swimming

The NCAA Division I championships will be held March 23-26 in Atlanta. Harvard freshman Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) will compete in the 500-yard freestyle and the 1,650 free. Cal Berkeley sophomore Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) will compete in the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke.

Men’s indoor track

Georgian Court senior Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region Team last week.

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 15-7 loss to Monmouth, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist. Keegan Ford (Mainland) scored and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won 14 of 22 faceoffs with five ground balls.

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) scored and was 2 for 8 in faceoffs in Robert Morris’ 23-6 win over Canisius.

Cade Johnson (Southern Regional) scored in Chestnut Hill’s 27-4 win over D’Youville.

Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had a goal, two assists and two ground balls in Cabrini’s 7-4 win over Cortland.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had a goal, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Immaculata’s 19-9 loss to Drew.

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 11-7 loss to Virginia Commonwealth. She scored three times in an 11-8 loss to Lehigh.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had a goal, three ground balls, two caused turnovers and a draw control for Mount St. Mary’s in a 16-9 loss to Ohio State.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had six draw controls, a ground ball and a caused turnover in Temple’s 11-10 loss to Delaware.

Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) scored three times in Kutztown’s 17-10 win over Holy Family.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 25-12 win over St. Mary’s (Indiana), Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had three goals, three assists and two ground balls. Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) had five ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored seven goals in Kean’s 16-10 win over Randolph-Macon.

Colleen Mason (Southern) had two goals, an assist and three ground balls in Ramapo’s 12-11 loss to Mount St. Mary’s (N.Y.).

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals, two assists, four ground balls and 10 draw controls in The College of New Jersey’s 19-8 win over Cabrini.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 17-6 loss to Rowan. She scored in an 11-5 win over Randolph-Macon.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored twice in Widener’s 9-8 win over Cabrini. For Cabrini, Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal, two ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won the fourth singles 6-0, 6-0 and second doubles 8-6 in TCNJ’s 8-1 victory over Washington College. He won fourth singles 6-3, 6-0 and second doubles 8-2 in a 7-2 victory over New York University.

Women’s tennis

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won sixth singles 8-4 in TCNJ’s 7-2 victory over NYU.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

