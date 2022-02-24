Josh Hood off to a hot start with N.C. State baseball: College notebook

St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood made his debut with the North Carolina State University baseball team this past weekend.

Hood, who transferred from the University of Pennsylvania, kicked off his Wolfpack career by going 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in a 24-6 win over Evansville. The redshirt junior infielder singled, doubled and scored in a 6-4 win over Evansville. He doubled and scored in a 7-0 win over Evansville.

Hood, from Vineland, was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019, having hit .331 with 60 hits, eight homers, 42 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the Quakers. He finished his time at Penn hitting .320 in 49 career games.

He was The Press Player of the Year in 2018 while at St. Augustine.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine) pitched two shutout innings, striking out four to earn the save in Coastal Carolina’s 13-8 win over Kent State.

In Maryland, Baltimore County’s 10-9 loss to Navy, Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) went 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs and a run, and Nolan Charlton (Holy Spirit) walked twice and scored. In an 11-10 loss, Charlton hit an RBI trip and scored, and Shertel pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out two.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) singled, walked three times and scored twice in Monmouth’s 10-1 win over Penn State. In a 10-5 loss to Northeastern, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) hit a two-run double, and Ventresca singled twice and scored twice. In a 12-5 win over Northeastern, Ventresca singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, and Catalano added two singles and a run. In a 4-3 win over Long Island, Catalana had two hits, including a walk-off RBI single in the 10th, and Ventresca had an RBI single.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) had two hits and a run in Old Dominion’s 4-2 win over Iona. In a 24-0 win over Iona, Levari went 3 for 7 with a double, a triple, two runs and four RBIs, and Robbie Petracci (Egg harbor Township) hit a double. In a 19-1 win over Iona, Levari drove in four runs, Petracci doubled, walked three times and scored twice, and Noah Dean (Pinelands) struck out two in a scoreless inning in relief.

In Rutgers’ 4-0 win over Houston Baptist, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) singled and Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) drove in a run. In an 18-3 win over Houston Baptist, Santa Maria singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs, and Sweeney hit a two-run double and scored twice. In a 10-5 win over Houston Baptist, Santa Maria hit three doubles, scored twice and drove in four runs, and Sweeney scored.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) pitched two shutout innings in relief in Stony Brook’s 4-1 loss to McNeese.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) struck out one in a perfect ninth inning for the save for St. John’s in a 6-5 win over Middle Tennessee State.

Nate Goranson (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a double and a grand slam in William & Mary’s 15-8 win over Rhode Island.

In Barton’s 5-0 win over Chowan, Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) doubled and hit a solo homer, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) drove in a run and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) singled and scored. In a 16-9 win over Chowan, Gonzalez went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs, including a two-run homer, Scaranda hit an RBI double and scored three runs, Beebe went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and five RBIs, and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) doubled twice, scored and drove in a run. In a 5-4 win over Chowan, Gonzalez went 3 for 4 with a double and Scaranda doubled and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning.

Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) went 3 for 4 with a double, homer, two runs and two RBIs in Felician’s 15-3 loss to Nova Southeastern.

In Frostburg State’s 13-8 win over Bluefield State, AJ Campbell (Ocean City) singled, scored and drove in two runs, and Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) had a run and an RBI.

In Goldey-Beacom’s 4-3 win over Le Moyne, Mike Baginski (Millville) had an RBI, and Garrett Musey (Millville) hit an RBI single. In an 8-3 win over Le Moyne, Baginski hit an RBI single and scored.

Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed a run and struck out two in three innings in relief in Arcadia’s 14-8 loss to Methodist. In a 10-1 win over Messiah, Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out seven, allowing an unearned run in five innings for the win.

Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey Township) singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs in Montclair State’s 7-6 win over McDaniel.

Softball

Faith Heigh (Mainland) hit a double in Alabama at Birmingham’s 10-0 loss to Murray State.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey) pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout, striking out four in Binghamton’s 3-0 win over Valparaiso.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit a double in Lehigh’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina State. She hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 11th in a come-from-behind 9-8 win over Fairfield. She went 3 for 3 with a triple in a 1-0 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit an RBI double for Mount St. Mary’s in a 1-0 win over Lehigh.

Emily Biddle (EHT) singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in UNC Pembroke’s 11-3 win over Catawba. She had a single and a double in a 4-0 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing an unearned run and striking out eight in Salisbury’s 9-1 win over DeSales.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) was on The College of New Jersey’s third doubles team that won 8-3 in a 6-3 win over University of the Sciences. He was on the third double that won 6-4 in a 4-3 win over Lafayette.

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) won the second singles match 6-1, 6-7, 10-7 and the first doubles 6-2 in Rutgers’ 5-2 loss to Yale.

Field hockey

Saint Joseph’s grad student Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) was named a Scholar of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, the organization announced Feb. 15, because she achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year. It was the fifth time in her career the elementary education major received the honor.

During Fenton’s five years at Saint Joseph’s, the Hawks won the Atlantic 10 Conference four times and reached the NCAA Tournament four times. She is the program’s all-time leader in career games played with 90.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.