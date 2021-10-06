Jorja Hibschman helping Kean field hockey to 12-0 start: College notebook

Jorja Hibschman has been one of Kean University’s leading scorers for the unbeaten field hockey team.
The sophomore midfielder and 2020 Millville High School graduate scored four goals total in three wins last week for the Cougars.
Hibschman scored in Kean’s 4-1 win over New Paltz. She scored twice in a 5-1 win over Lebanon Valley and once in a 6-1 victory over Marywood.
Heading into Tuesday’s game night’s game against Ramapo, Kean was 12-0, tied for the longest winning streak in program history. The Cougars are ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Hibschman started in all 12 games. She began this week third on the team in goals (seven) and fourth in points (15). Her shot quality is high, with a .952 shot-on-goal percentage and a .333 scoring percentage, both tops among the team’s scoring leaders.
At Millville, she was a three-time first-team Press All-Star and finished her career with 68 goals and 34 assists.
Kelsey Cheek (Oakcrest) was a member of the 2011 and 2012 field hockey teams that will be inducted into the West Chester University Hall of Fame next spring. Cheek played field hockey there from 2011-14 and was on the Golden Rams teams that won Division II national titles in 2011 and 2012. Cheek had 11 goals and 14 assists in 76 career games. She had six goals and five assists during her sophomore year, the 2012 title season.
Tara McNally (Ocean City) made a defensive save in Hofstra’s 3-2 loss to William & Mary.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) didn’t need to make a save as Lehigh shut out Holy Cross 5-0. She made four saves and allowed one goal in 53:30 of play in a 4-1 win over Merrimack.
Casey Etter (Millville) scored twice, and Kiera Lyons (Southern) assisted on the second goal, in Belmont Abbey’s 2-0 win over Mount Olive. In a 3-2 loss to Limestone, Lyons had an assist.
Sisters Alyssa (Cumberland Regional) and Juliana Donato (Schalick) each assisted on the lone goal of Kutztown’s 1-0 win over Bloomsburg. In a 4-2 win over Lindenwood, Alyssa scored, and Juliana added an assist.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-2 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) scored in Delaware Valley’s 5-1 loss to Marywood.
Janelle Arch (Southern) had an assist in Drew’s 8-1 loss to Ramapo and scored in a 6-1 loss to Susquehanna.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) had two assists in FDU-Florham’s 5-0 win over King’s.
Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Salisbury’s 5-0 win over Catholic. She scored in a 5-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Erin Callahan (Cumberland) scored one goal and had two assists in Widener’s 6-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. In a 12-0 win over Neumann, Callahan had three goals and an assist, and Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) scored. On Monday, Callahan was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Men’s cross country
Rider’s Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) ran the 8K college open course in 26 minutes, 32.2 seconds to finish 112th among 380 runners at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh.
Rowan also competed in the college open run at Lehigh. Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was 133rd (26:44.2), Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) 161st (26:58.5), Tyler Greene (Ocean City) 202nd (27:26.2), Korey Greene (Ocean City) 212th (27:32.4) and Miguel Vera (Cumberland) 273rd (28:18.2),
Jefferson competed in the Paul Short Run college white 8K. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 17th in 26:37.4. Blake Corbett (Mainland) placed 69th (27:53.4), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 116th (28:57.4) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) 139th (29:33.1).
Women’s cross country
Saint Joseph’s competed at the Paul Short Run college open 5K. Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 164th (23:40.8) and Becca Millar (Ocean City) 178th (23:47.6).
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Regionals at the University of Pennsylvania. She won 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-0 before losing in the quarterfinals.
Men’s golf
Drexel won the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Villanova, topping a nine-team field. Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) led the Dragons, shooting 2-under par over the 54-hole event to place third overall.
Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot a 76 to place third overall in Jefferson’s tri-match with Chestnut Hill and University of the Sciences. On Sept. 29, Petracci was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Week.
Women’s golf
Hamilton placed sixth at the Williams Championship in Massachusetts. Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 37th with a two-day score of 165 (80-85).
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) shot an 85 to place fifth for the hosts, who won the five-team Westminster Invitational.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.