 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jorja Hibschman helping Kean field hockey to 12-0 start: College notebook
0 comments
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Jorja Hibschman helping Kean field hockey to 12-0 start: College notebook

{{featured_button_text}}
Jorja Hibschman 2.jpg

Kean University sophomore midfielder Jorja Hibschman in action against Lynchburg on Sept. 12. The 2020 Millville High School graduate scored seven goals to help the Cougars win their first 12 games. Kean is ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III.

 Larry Levanti, Kean Athletics

Jorja Hibschman has been one of Kean University’s leading scorers for the unbeaten field hockey team.

The sophomore midfielder and 2020 Millville High School graduate scored four goals total in three wins last week for the Cougars.

Hibschman scored in Kean’s 4-1 win over New Paltz. She scored twice in a 5-1 win over Lebanon Valley and once in a 6-1 victory over Marywood.

Heading into Tuesday’s game night’s game against Ramapo, Kean was 12-0, tied for the longest winning streak in program history. The Cougars are ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Hibschman started in all 12 games. She began this week third on the team in goals (seven) and fourth in points (15). Her shot quality is high, with a .952 shot-on-goal percentage and a .333 scoring percentage, both tops among the team’s scoring leaders.

At Millville, she was a three-time first-team Press All-Star and finished her career with 68 goals and 34 assists.

Kelsey Cheek (Oakcrest) was a member of the 2011 and 2012 field hockey teams that will be inducted into the West Chester University Hall of Fame next spring. Cheek played field hockey there from 2011-14 and was on the Golden Rams teams that won Division II national titles in 2011 and 2012. Cheek had 11 goals and 14 assists in 76 career games. She had six goals and five assists during her sophomore year, the 2012 title season.

Tara McNally (Ocean City) made a defensive save in Hofstra’s 3-2 loss to William & Mary.

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) didn’t need to make a save as Lehigh shut out Holy Cross 5-0. She made four saves and allowed one goal in 53:30 of play in a 4-1 win over Merrimack.

Casey Etter (Millville) scored twice, and Kiera Lyons (Southern) assisted on the second goal, in Belmont Abbey’s 2-0 win over Mount Olive. In a 3-2 loss to Limestone, Lyons had an assist.

Sisters Alyssa (Cumberland Regional) and Juliana Donato (Schalick) each assisted on the lone goal of Kutztown’s 1-0 win over Bloomsburg. In a 4-2 win over Lindenwood, Alyssa scored, and Juliana added an assist.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-2 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.

Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) scored in Delaware Valley’s 5-1 loss to Marywood.

Janelle Arch (Southern) had an assist in Drew’s 8-1 loss to Ramapo and scored in a 6-1 loss to Susquehanna.

Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) had two assists in FDU-Florham’s 5-0 win over King’s.

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Salisbury’s 5-0 win over Catholic. She scored in a 5-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Erin Callahan (Cumberland) scored one goal and had two assists in Widener’s 6-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. In a 12-0 win over Neumann, Callahan had three goals and an assist, and Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) scored. On Monday, Callahan was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Men’s cross country

Rider’s Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) ran the 8K college open course in 26 minutes, 32.2 seconds to finish 112th among 380 runners at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh.

Rowan also competed in the college open run at Lehigh. Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was 133rd (26:44.2), Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) 161st (26:58.5), Tyler Greene (Ocean City) 202nd (27:26.2), Korey Greene (Ocean City) 212th (27:32.4) and Miguel Vera (Cumberland) 273rd (28:18.2),

Jefferson competed in the Paul Short Run college white 8K. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 17th in 26:37.4. Blake Corbett (Mainland) placed 69th (27:53.4), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 116th (28:57.4) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) 139th (29:33.1).

Women’s cross country

Saint Joseph’s competed at the Paul Short Run college open 5K. Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 164th (23:40.8) and Becca Millar (Ocean City) 178th (23:47.6).

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Regionals at the University of Pennsylvania. She won 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-0 before losing in the quarterfinals.

Men’s golf

Drexel won the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Villanova, topping a nine-team field. Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) led the Dragons, shooting 2-under par over the 54-hole event to place third overall.

Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot a 76 to place third overall in Jefferson’s tri-match with Chestnut Hill and University of the Sciences. On Sept. 29, Petracci was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Week.

Women’s golf

Hamilton placed sixth at the Williams Championship in Massachusetts. Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 37th with a two-day score of 165 (80-85).

Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) shot an 85 to place fifth for the hosts, who won the five-team Westminster Invitational.

+1 
Jorja Hibschman headshot.jpg

Hibschman

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Coming Thursday

More updates on local college athletes playing fall sports, including soccer and volleyball.

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News