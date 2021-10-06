Jorja Hibschman helping Kean field hockey to 12-0 start: College notebook

Jorja Hibschman has been one of Kean University’s leading scorers for the unbeaten field hockey team.

The sophomore midfielder and 2020 Millville High School graduate scored four goals total in three wins last week for the Cougars.

Hibschman scored in Kean’s 4-1 win over New Paltz. She scored twice in a 5-1 win over Lebanon Valley and once in a 6-1 victory over Marywood.

Heading into Tuesday’s game night’s game against Ramapo, Kean was 12-0, tied for the longest winning streak in program history. The Cougars are ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Hibschman started in all 12 games. She began this week third on the team in goals (seven) and fourth in points (15). Her shot quality is high, with a .952 shot-on-goal percentage and a .333 scoring percentage, both tops among the team’s scoring leaders.

At Millville, she was a three-time first-team Press All-Star and finished her career with 68 goals and 34 assists.