Joe B. Hall, who led Kentucky to 1978 NCAA title, dies at 93

The Wildcats were 20-8 in Hall's first season but followed that with a 13-13 campaign, their worst record in 50 years. He eventually guided them back to national prominence and college basketball's pinnacle six years later.

Led by Kevin Grevey, Jimmy Dan Conner and Rick Robey, Kentucky reached the Final Four in 1975, its first appearance since 1966. The Wildcats lost the championship game 92-85 to UCLA in coach John Wooden's final game with the Bruins.

Three years later, Hall and Kentucky earned another banner to hang from the rafters of Rupp Arena, which was named after the longtime coach and opened in 1976.

The Wildcats went 30-2 and won their first NCAA title in 20 years, beating Duke 94-88 in St. Louis behind 41 points from Jack "Goose" Givens. It was Kentucky's fifth championship and first in 20 years. More than 10,000 fans greeted the returning team at Blue Grass Airport.

The program also reached the Final Four in 1984, losing to Georgetown in the national semifinals. Hall retired a year later at age 57.

Tough as it was to succeed Rupp — who won 876 games in 41 years as Kentucky's coach — Hall said following the example set by the "Baron of the Bluegrass" made it possible.