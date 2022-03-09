Jayden Shertel excelling on mound, with bat at UMBC: College notebook

Jayden Shertel earned his first collegiate win Saturday for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County baseball team.

Shertel, a 2021 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Mays Landing, pitched six shutout, no-hit innings. He walked two and struck out seven in a 7-4 victory over Niagara.

The pitcher/outfielder has made three appearances on the mound, striking out 10 in 9 1/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. He has played in nine games, with six starts, in the outfield, hitting .381 (8 for 21) with two doubles and six RBIs.

In UMBCS’s 10-4 win over Niagara, Nolan Charlton (Holy Spirit) singled, scored twice and drove in a run.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) pitched three shutout innings, striking out four, for his first save of the season in High Point’s 6-0 win over College of Charleston.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two, in Hofstra’s 5-4 win over Saint Peter’s.

Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) singled and scored twice in Monmouth’s 11-5 loss to George Mason. In a 9-7 win over George Mason, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine Prep) doubled. In a 5-4 loss to George Mason, Catalano doubled and scored.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) hit a pinch-hit single in UNC Asheville’s 10-0 loss to Mercer.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4, including a double and a solo homer, in North Carolina State’s 6-1 loss to Northeastern.

Noah Dean (Pinelands) pitched a shutout ninth, striking out two, for his second save, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored in Old Dominion’s 3-1 win over Virginia Commonwealth. In a 7-6 win over Bryant, Levari had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Dean got the win, pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings and striking out four. In a 23-7 win over Bryant, Levari went 4 for 5 with a triple, a homer, two runs and four RBIs, and Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) pitched a shutout seventh for the save in Penn’s 5-2 win over Wofford.

Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit an RBI single in Rutgers’ 5-2 win over Saint Joseph’s. In a 21-3 win over Richmond, Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) hit a solo homer and scored three runs, and Sweeney hit a run-run homer, doubled and scored three runs.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) pitched a shutout inning in relief in Stony Brook’s 9-6 loss to Sacred Heart.

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled, scored four runs and drove in two in William & Mary’s 21-9 win over Lafayette.

In Barton’s 4-3 win over Francis Marian, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had two hits, including a walk-off RBI single in the 12th, and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had a hit, a run and an RBI. In an 8-5 loss to Francis Marion, Gonzalez had two hits, including a solo homer. McIsaac singled and scored, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits, a run and an RBI. In a 13-12 win over Francis Marion, McIsaac singled and scored twice, including the winning run in the ninth. Beebe singled, hit a solo homer and scored another run.

Anthony Coombs (Cumberland Regional) went 3 for 5 with two runs in Chestnut Hill’s 18-8 loss to Florida Tech.

Cooper Gehring (Cape May Tech) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in East Stroudsburg’s 15-9 win over University of the Sciences. He hit an RBI single in a 4-3 win over Ohio Dominican. He singled and scored twice in a 13-7 win over Ohio Dominican. He had two hits, including a two-run single, in a 5-3 win over Ohio Dominican.

In Felician’s 13-7 loss to Southern New Hampshire, Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled, doubled and scored, and Mekhi Sanchez (Vineland) struck out one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

In Frostburg State’s 11-9 win over Franklin Pierce, Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) singled and hit a two-run double, and AJ Campbell (Ocean City) had a run and an RBI.

Lucas Destefano (Hammonton) went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs in Jefferson’s 12-4 win over Mercy. In an 11-4 win over Lincoln, Destefano singled, doubled and scored twice, and Steve Graziano (ACIT) pitched a shutout sixth inning.

Ben Bradt (Mainland Regional) allowed one run in six innings, striking out seven, to get the win for University of the Sciences in an 11-1 victory over Malone.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed five runs in five innings and struck out four, improving to 2-0 in Arcadia’s 13-9 win over Penn State-Harrisburg.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland Tech) allowed two runs and struck out three in seven innings, improving to 2-0 in Cabrini’s 9-2 win over Newport News Apprentice School (NNAS).

Gage Ambruster (St. Joseph) went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI in Delaware Valley’s 6-2 win over Immaculata.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs in Eastern’s 9-8 loss to NNAS. In a 21-12 win over Neumann, Cottrell went 3 for 6 with seven RBIs, including a three-run homer, and David Hunsberger (Vineland) singled, doubled and drove in two runs. In an 11-9 loss to Mary Washington, Cottrell hit a solo homer. In a 5-0 win over Eastern Nazarene, Cottrell hit a two-run double, singled and scored. In an 8-6 win over Eastern Nazarene, Cottrell singled, doubled, scored and drove in two runs, and Hunsberger hit a two-run double.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed one run and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Kean’s 4-2 win over FDU-Florham. In a 19-12 win over Penn State-Berks, Steve Petrosh (Holy Spirit) hit a pinch-hit RBI double and scored.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs in McDaniel’s 20-12 win over Lesley. He singled twice and drove in two runs in a 16-2 win over Lesley. He hit an RBI triple in a 13-1 win over Lesley.

In Montclair State’s 15-0 win over Stevens Institute of Technology, Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey Township) tripled and scored, and Miles Feaster (Lacey) scored twice. In a 12-6 loss to Stevens Tech, Jurkiewicz went 3 for 5 with an RBI. In a 7-3 loss to Stevens Tech, Jurkiewicz hit an RBI double.

Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) hit an RBI double and scored twice in Neumann’s 21-12 loss to Eastern.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed one hit and struck out seven in five innings in Ramapo’s 14-3 win over St. Joseph’s (Long Island). On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Week.

Donald Zellman (Lacey) allowed two runs and struck out 10 in seven innings for the no-decision in Rowan’s 3-2 loss to Virginia Wesleyan.

In Rutgers-Camden’s 8-4 loss to York, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) had two hits, and Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional) struck out one in two shutout innings.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) hit a two-run double in Ursinus’ 7-0 win over Stevenson. He hit a two-run double in a 9-4 win over Stevenson.

JT Hibschman (Millville) struck out six in six shutout innings for his first win of the season in Wilkes’ 14-3 win over Maritime.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed a run and struck out four in four innings of relief for the save in William Paterson’s 23-15 win over St. John Fisher.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.