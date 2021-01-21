Jay Wright happy to return with win, but knows Villanova has work to do

Jay Wright said he had no expectations of how Villanova's first game in 27 days would turn out or how his players would handle finally competing against another team, especially one of the Wildcats' fiercest Big East rivals in Seton Hall.

It came out as a win and a close one, 76-74, for the third-ranked Cats on Tuesday night at empty Finneran Pavilion. If you're not a Villanova fan, you might have had an issue that a foul was called on a wild scramble for a rebound in the final five seconds, a whistle that led to the game-winning free throw by Cole Swider with 1.9 on the clock.

While he was "happy for our guys" and marveled at the performance of Jermaine Samuels, who scored 20 points after being cleared to play only Monday and participating in one team practice, Wright certainly will be expecting more out of his guys later this week against Providence and beyond.

"One of the things that we pride ourselves in is doing the little things right," he said. "We made a lot of little mistakes, a lot of them Seton Hall exploited and were very smart about. But we definitely weren't digging in and grinding it out at the end. I think we were more surviving at the end."