Jamir Prevard's interception return for a TD sparks Delaware Valley in win: College notebook

The Delaware Valley University football team clinched its fourth straight Middle Atlantic Conference championship Saturday.
Junior defensive back Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City H.S.) returned an interception 87 yards for a TD and broke up two passes in Delaware Valley’s 30-0 win over Wilkes. It was the Aggies’ 35th straight conference win since Oct. 28, 2016.
LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made three tackles. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 52 yards on five attempts.
Delaware Valley (9-0) will play Widener in the Keystone Cup rivalry game this Saturday. After that, it will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament to which it earned an automatic bid with the conference title.
For Wilkes, standout QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine Prep), who holds the school’s all-time passing yards and completions records, was held to 37 passing yards and threw three interceptions.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 54-29 win over Duke.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had six catches for 61 yards in Rutgers’ 52-3 loss to Wisconsin. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) carried nine times for 55 yards. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) made seven tackles, including one for a loss. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, had four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss. LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made three tackles.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) had a tackle in Bucknell’s 38-6 loss to Lehigh.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made three tackles in Delaware State’s 20-14 loss to Morgan State.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading 11 tackles, including one for a loss, in Florida A&M’s 29-17 win over Southern.
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) had a 4-yard reception in Holy Cross’ 35-10 win over Lafayette.
RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) carried three times for 15 yards in Merrimack’s 35-26 win over Wagner.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had seven tackles, including one for a loss, in Sacred Heart’s 14-13 win over Saint Francis. DB Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine) made four tackles, and LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made five. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), Salaam’s twin, made three tackles, and DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) added two tackles. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 363 yards, including 139 rushing.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed five times for 24 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, in San Diego’s 10-3 win over Morehead State. Smith’s score broke a 3-3 tie late in the third quarter. He also had five catches for 40 yards.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made three tackles and had a QB hit in Villanova’s 35-0 win over Elon. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had a tackle. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 36.8 yards on five punts, including one that landed inside the 20-yard line.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey Township) had seven tackles, including two sacks, in Edinboro’s 17-10 win over Clarion.
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) had a 6-yard run in Kutztown’s 21-14 win over West Chester.
OL Zack Donovan (Mainland Regional) helped New Haven gain 394 yards, including a season-high 286 rushing, in a 31-14 win over Bentley. The Chargers (8-1) won the Northeast 10 Conference championship with the win.
QB Louie Barrios (Cedar Creek) completed six of 18 passes for 63 yards and threw an interception in Pace’s 18-16 win over Southern Connecticut State. He added 46 yards rushing on eight carries.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had four tackles in Saint Anselm’s 44-35 loss to Assumption. WR Jacob Cook (Mainland) added a tackle.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) had a tackle in Seton Hill’s 38-3 loss to Indiana (Pa.).
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Virginia Union’s 20-13 win over Virginia State in its season finale. He added a 1-yard reception and two kick returns for 37 yards.
K Henry Garton (Vineland) made both extra-point attempts and averaged 53.7 yards on three kickoffs in Alvernia’s 34-14 loss to FDU-Florham.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had four catches for 33 yards in Framingham State’s 47-13 win over Bridgewater State. He added a 3-yard run and two kick offs returns for 33 yards.
DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had a team-leading nine tackles, including 3½ for a loss and two sacks, and a QB hit in Montclair State’s 23-22 win over William Paterson. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven tackles, an interception and a blocked kick. DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) had two tackles. OL Angelo Greer (St. Joseph) started on an offense that gained 238 yards. For William Paterson, WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had two catches for 13 yards.
QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) completed 16 of 31 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Oberlin’s 66-13 loss to DePauw. He added 56 yards on 13 carries.
WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) caught three passes for 30 yards in Rowan’s 35-32 loss to Christopher Newport. RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) had a 13-yard kick return. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made nine tackles. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had five tackles. DL Tony Thompson (Buena Regional) made three stops.
DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made three tackles and forced a fumble in Salisbury’s 37-23 win over The College of New Jersey. For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made eight tackles, including 1½ for a loss and a fumble recovery.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 39.5 yards on four punts, including two inside the 20-yard-line, in Susquehanna’s 52-27 loss to Muhlenberg.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.