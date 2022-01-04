Jahlil White making the most of his first season on the court for Temple: College notebook

Jahlil White scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Temple University men’s basketball team’s 66-61 loss to Houston on Sunday.
White, a 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman guard and a 2020 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate, is playing in his first season at Temple. He missed all of last season after undergoing preseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
In 13 games for the 7-6 Owls, he is averaging 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 19.9 minutes per game, including two starts.
White was a first-team Press All-Star after his junior and senior seasons with the Crusaders. He scored 1,338 career points in his scholastic career and helped the Crusaders win three Cape-Atlantic League titles and a South Jersey Non-Public B championship.
Matt Delaney (St. Augustine Prep) scored two in American’s 63-61 loss to Lehigh.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) scored 15, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 72-64 loss to Wagner. He had nine points and four rebounds in a 70-62 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 18 and added three rebounds and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 67-63 loss to American International.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had nine assists, five points and two rebounds in Holy Family’s 99-68 win over District of Columbia. He had three points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 93-55 loss to Post.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had five points, four assists and three rebounds in District of Columbia’s 99-68 loss to Holy Family.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had five assists, four rebounds and three points in Drew’s 66-64 win over Hood.
Marcellus Ross’ (St. Joseph) performance for Rowan at the Doc Greene Tournament hosted by Juniata earned the Profs the tournament title and MVP honors for himself. In a 110-91 win over John Carroll, Ross scored 25, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 10 points and three rebounds. In a 98-83 win over Juniata, Ross scored 21, grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 16, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists in Widener’s 85-47 loss to Christopher Newport.
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had three rebounds, two blocks and two points in Oregon’s 88-57 win over Carroll.
Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, four rebounds and four assists in Penn’s 89-29 win over Ursinus.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 13 and grabbed eight rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 57-50 win over Millersville.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 19, grabbed 11 rebounds and added four assists in Saint Anselm’s 67-44 win over St. Michael’s.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 14, grabbed eight rebounds and added two assists and two steals in Delaware Valley’s 53-46 win over Stockton.
Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had four points and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 82-50 loss to Drew. She had four points and two rebounds in a 75-65 loss to William Paterson.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had 10 points and nine rebounds in Marywood’s 60-55 loss to Keystone.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had seven points and eight rebounds in Ramapo’s 67-64 loss to Swarthmore.
Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had five points, six rebounds and four assists in Rowan’s 66-41 win over Eastern at the two-day Cabrini Classic. In a 53-48 win over Cabrini, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had five points and five rebounds.
Football
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made a tackle in Pittsburgh’s 31-21 loss to Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) and LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) each had a team-high six tackles in Rutgers’ 38-10 loss to Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Toure also had 1 1/2 tackles for a loss, and LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) added two tackles. Standout RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) and WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), who have both declared for the 2022 NFL draft, did not play.
Wrestling
Castleton’s Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) placed seventh at 125 pounds at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His wins included an 11-2 major decision in the championship bracket.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.