Jada Byers rushes for 107 yards, TD in Virginia Union loss: College notebook

Jada Byers had his first big game for the Virginia Union University football team.
Byers, a 2019 St. Joseph High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year, rushed for 107 yards on 21 carries in Virginia Union’s 51-7 loss to Valdosta State on Saturday. Byers scored his team’s only touchdown, a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Byers, from Bridgeton, added two receptions for 11 yards and returned four kickoffs for 107 yards, including a 38-yarder.
Byers, a redshirt freshman, transferred to Virginia Union, an NCAA Division II school, from Sacred Heart, a D-I Football Championship Subdivision program. At St. Joseph, he rushed for 1,370 yards and scored 35 TDs as a senior, including a state-record 10 in a single game.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had nine receptions for 44 yards in Rutgers’ 17-7 win over Syracuse. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 44 yards on 18 carries. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had three tackles, including a sack. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, had two tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception, a pass breakup and a blocked kick.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made four tackles in Temple’s 45-24 win over Akron. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started at right guard, and the Owls’ offense gained 422 yards of total offense, including 177 rushing.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made two tackles in Bucknell’s 55-3 loss to Villanova. For Villanova, K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) averaged 57.6 yards on nine kickoffs and added a 29-yard punt.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made three tackles and blocked a kick in Delaware State’s 20-14 loss to Georgetown.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made two tackles and added a 6-yard reception in Florida A&M’s 34-7 win over Fort Valley State.
DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made a tackle in Long Island’s 66-0 loss to West Virginia.
S Cejai Parish (St. Joseph) had two tackles in Northern Arizona’s 34-7 loss to South Dakota.
S Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had a team-leading nine tackles in Sacred Heart’s 17-6 loss to Bryant. S A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), Salaam’s twin, had two tackles. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made three tackles, and DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) added one.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) had 34 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown in San Diego’s 53-7 loss to UC Davis.
DB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) had a tackle in Wagner’s 21-19 loss to Central Connecticut State.
WR Tay’shon Evans (Pleasantville) had three receptions for 32 yards in Alderson Broaddus’ 24-0 loss to West Liberty.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey Township) had five tackles in Edinboro’s 30-9 loss to Shippensburg.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) returned an interception 47 yards and made one tackle in Seton Hill’s 13-7 win over Bloomsburg.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had three tackles, including one for a loss, in Albright’s 33-28 win over Western Connecticut State.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) had two tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in Delaware Valley’s 28-2 win over Montclair State. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made a tackle. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 47.5 yards on six kickoffs and went 2 for 2 in PATs.
For Montclair State, DL Austin Smith (EHT) had two tackles and a pass breakup, and DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had two tackles and a quarterback hit. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) made three tackles.
OL Ethan Dawson (St. Joseph) started for FDU-Florham, which was dominant on offense in a 43-17 win over William Paterson. The Devils gained 381 yards of offense, including 111 on the ground. For William Paterson, WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) hauled in two passes for 18 yards.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had two receptions for 18 yards in Framingham State’s 38-7 loss to St. John Fisher.
LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May) had six tackles in Kean’s 27-7 loss to Utica. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) made four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss.
RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in Rowan’s 46-24 loss to Springfield. He had a 3-yard reception, and WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) had two catches for 1 yard. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made nine tackles. DB Kevin Vandever (Hammonton) had two tackles.
DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made a tackle in Salisbury’s 31-14 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 35 yards on six punt attempts, including one that landed inside the 20-yard line, in Susquehanna’s 30-28 quintuple-overtime win against Franklin & Marshall.
LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made six tackles, including a sack, and forced a fumble in The College of New Jersey’s 49-6 loss to Cortland.
DL Lamar Fisher (Cedar Creek) made two stops in Ursinus’49-21 loss to Johns Hopkins.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
