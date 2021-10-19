Jada Byers runs over 200 yards for 2nd time this season: College notebook

Jada Byers continued his tremendous first season with the Virginia Union University football team over the weekend.
Byers, a 2020 St. Joseph High School graduate from Bridgeton, rushed for 213 yards on 33 carries and scored two TDs in a 38-31 win over Chowan. Both of his scores came on 2-yard runs.
It was the second time this season Byers, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Sacred Heart University, eclipsed the 200-yard mark in a single game. He did so Sept. 18 when he ran for 201 yards in a win over Virginia Lynchburg.
On Monday, Byers won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Rookie and Offensive Back of the Week awards
Byers has rushed for 654 yards on 112 carries in seven games this season. He’s scored seven TDs and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He’s also hauled in 11 passes for 89 yards.
Byers was The Press Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 after he rushed for 1,370 yards and scored 35 TDs, including a state-record 10 in one game.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) caught eight passes for 101 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, in Rutgers’ 21-7 loss to Northwestern. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) carried 13 times for 15 yards. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had seven tackles and a QB hit. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) had a tackle and a pass breakup.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) gained 9 yards on five carries to go with two receptions for 18 yards in Vanderbilt’s 21-20 loss to South Carolina.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made two tackles in Bucknell’s 66-21 loss to Fordham.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading 10 tackles, including one for a loss, in Florida A&M’s 35-31 win over Alabama A&M.
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) had a reception that went for no gain in Holy Cross’48-14 win over Georgetown.
RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) rushed four times for 17 yards, including a 5-yard TD, in Merrimack’s 43-5 win over Long Island.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) made a team-high nine tackles, had a fumble recovery and returned an interception 25 yards in Sacred Heart’s 27-17 win over Central Connecticut State.
SS A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) made six tackles and twin DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) added two tackles and a pass breakup. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made four tackles. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) had a tackle and started on an offense that gained 373 yards.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) carried 19 times for 89 yards and added three receptions for 28 yards in San Diego’s 13-10 win over Drake.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made four tackles, including one for a loss, and had a QB hit in Villanova’s 17-10 win over Albany. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) picked off a pass and returned it 52 yards and added a tackle and two pass breakups.
WR Tay’shon Evans (Pleasantville) had two catches for 13 yards in Alderson Broaddus’ 35-21 loss to Glenville State.
FS Christian Weissman (Hammonton) made three tackles in East Stroudsburg’s 42-24 loss to West Chester.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey Township) made five tackles, including a sack, in Edinboro’s 27-20 loss to Mercyhurst.
RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) had an 8-yard carry in Millersville’s 38-13 loss to Shepherd.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) broke up two passes in Seton Hill’s 14-10 loss to Gannon.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had five tackles and a QB hit in Albright’s 51-12 loss to King’s.
K Henry Garton (Vineland) hit a 37-yard field goal, the first of his collegiate career, in Alvernia’s 31-10 loss to Lebanon Valley.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards and added a pass breakup in Delaware Valley’s 61-7 win over FDU-Florham. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had two tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 55.8 yards on eight kickoff attempts.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) caught six passes for 118 yards, including a 27-yarder for a TD, in Framingham State’s 35-21 win over Western Connecticut State.
LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made nine tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup in Kean’s 20-7 over The College of New Jersey. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had six tackles and a pass breakup. DB Roy Crawford (Cumberland) had one tackle. WR Dazzy Iannzzio (Holy Spirit) had 4 yards rushing on five carries and a 6-yard catch.
For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made a team-leading nine tackles, including one for a loss.
DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) made six tackles, including one sack and three for a loss, in Montclair State’s 28-0 loss to Christopher Newport. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had two tackles, including a sack. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had six tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and an interception.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made 10 tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Rowan’s 24-7 loss to Salisbury. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had seven tackles. For Salisbury, DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made one tackle.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 38 yards on six punts, including one inside the 20-yard line, in Susquehanna’s 47-7 win over Gettysburg.
OL Robert Lamoreux (Lower Cape May) started for Ursinus’ offense that gained 385 yards in an 18-14 win over McDaniel.
DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) made two tackles in Widener’s 30-13 win over Wilkes.
For Wilkes, QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) went 15 for 23 for 205 yards, a TD and an interception. RB Kamaal Reed rushed for 33 yards on six carries and made two catches for 31 yards.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.