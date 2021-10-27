Jack Sarkos' career game leads Lehigh men's soccer past Navy: College notebook

Jack Sarkos’ career game Saturday led the Lehigh University men’s soccer team to a 3-2 overtime win against Navy.
Sarkos, a 2019 Mainland Regional High School grad, scored all three Mountain Hawks goals. He scored 23 seconds into the match and again in the 32nd minute to give Lehigh a 2-1 lead.
Sarkos’ game-winner came 1 minute, 5 seconds into overtime, his team-leading fifth goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal game of his collegiate career.
On Monday, the junior forward was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.
Sarkos is Mainland’s all-time leading goal-scorer (75), including a single-season record 26 during his junior season in 2017. He scored 23 his senior season and was named The Press Player of the Year. He was a three-time first-team Press All-Star, and the Mustangs won sectional titles in 2016 and 2017.
Cole Gordon (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Arcadia’s 2-0 win over FDU-Florham. He assisted on the deciding goal in the 31st minute of a 2-1 win over King’s College.
Christian Rafter (Middle Township) got an assist in Cabrini’s 2-1 win over Marywood.
Jayson Fields (Cumberland Christian) scored, and Jacob O’Brien (Atlantic Christian) had an assist in Cairn’s 4-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Lucas Portadin (Vineland) assisted on the lone goal scored by Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) for DeSales in a 1-0 win over Scranton. In a 2-1 win over Elizabethtown, Kiernan scored.
Reed Lindsay (Lower Cape May Regional) had a goal and an assist in Immaculata’s 8-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Matt Stellitano (Mainland) allowed a goal and made two saves in 20 minutes of Stevenson’s 7-0 loss to Messiah.
Women’s soccer
Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) had an assist in Charleston’s 2-1 loss to Northeastern.
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) scored the game-winning goal in the 96th minute of New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 1-0 overtime victory over Albany.
Carly Reighard (Ocean City) scored in Jefferson’s 2-0 win over Chestnut Hill.
Serena D’Anna (Mainland) scored in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 4-2 win over Eckerd.
Brynn Bock (Middle Township) allowed one goal and made four saves in 45 minutes of Alvernia’s 1-0 loss to Lebanon Valley. She made two saves and allowed one goal in 45 minutes of a 3-0 loss to Stevenson.
Morgan Giordano (Millville) had two assists in Arcadia’s 3-1 win over FDU-Florham.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) had an assist in Montclair State’s 2-1 win over Mount Saint Mary (N.Y.). She scored in a 2-1 win over Rowan.
Lindsey Ash (Atlantic Christian) scored in William Paterson’s 4-0 win over Pratt.
Field hockey
Tara McNally (Ocean City) made a defensive save in Hofstra’s 6-1 loss to Yale.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made three saves in Lehigh’s 3-2 win over Lafayette.
Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) started on defense, recorded a shot on goal and helped lead Saint Joseph’s to its eighth shutout of the season, 6-0 over Davidson. The Hawks (12-4) are ranked 11th in the coaches poll.
Casey Etter (Millville) had an assist in East Stroudsburg’s 1-0 win over Mount Olive. In a 2-0 win over Lindenwood, Etter had a goal and an assist, and Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) had a goal and an assist and her sister Juliana Donato (Schalick) added an assist in Kutztown’s 4-0 win over Mercyhurst.
Jaclyn Charbonneau (Ocean City) scored in West Chester’s 14-0 win over Frostburg State.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 2-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Janelle Arch (Southern) scored in Drew’s 2-0 win over Cedar Crest.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored in FDU-Florham’s 3-0 win over Arcadia. She scored twice in a 5-1 win over Delaware Valley.
Cheyenne Avallino (EHT) scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 2-0 victory over Neumann.
Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) had an assist in Widener’s 3-2 loss to Messiah.
Men’s golf
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine) tied for 27th with a 91 for Drew at the Landmark Conference Fall Preview in Pikesville, Maryland. The Rangers placed fourth out of eight teams.
Women’s volleyball
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands) had three kills and a dig in Felician’s 3-2 win over Post. She had eight kills in a 3-2 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had 11 digs and two assists in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had 26 digs and three assists in a 3-1 win over University of the Sciences. She had seven digs and five assists in a 3-1 win over Nyack.
Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had four kills in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Centenary. She had three kills in a 3-0 loss to Washington & Lee.
Adriana Conforti (Southern) had eight digs in Chatham’s 3-1 win over Waynesburg.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had 12 kills in Kean’s 3-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had seven kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Drew. She had 10 kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Arcadia.
Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 12 kills and 22 digs in New Jersey City’s 3-2 loss to Wilkes. She had three kills and six digs in a 3-0 loss to Scranton.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184; jrusso@pressofac.com; Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
