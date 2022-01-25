It's official: Monmouth is leaving the MAAC to join the CAA

Monmouth University was one of the big reasons why the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference decided to move its basketball tournaments to Atlantic City.
Now, the Hawks are leaving the conference.
The West Long Branch, Monmouth County, school announced Tuesday that starting July 1 it's leaving the MAAC for basketball and other sports and the Big South for football and joining the Colonial Athletic Association as a full member.
"Today is a great day for Monmouth University,” Monmouth President Dr. Patrick F. Leahy said in a statement. “The invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association has presented our University with an opportunity to compete alongside some of the finest institutions in the nation. Those strong academic associations, coupled with the on-field national recognition of the CAA teams, will enhance the Monmouth brand and increase our exposure at the regional and national levels."
The 2017 MAAC men's and women's basketball tournaments were held in Albany, New York, and No. 1 seed Monmouth was upset by Albany in the men's final. After the loss, Monmouth pushed for a more neutral site for the tournaments, which led to a three-year deal with Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. That deal ends this year with the tournaments scheduled for March 8-12.
The move will put the MAAC membership at 10 schools, which the league featured from 1997 to 2013, the same year Monmouth joined from the Northeast Conference. Other New Jersey schools still in the MAAC include St. Peter's and Rider universities.
“The MAAC membership wishes the student-athletes and coaches of Monmouth University the best of luck as the school transitions to a new conference and as the school’s teams complete their MAAC competition this winter and spring,” said MAAC Commissioner Richard J. Ensor in a statement on the conference's website. “In the midst of conference re-alignment all around us, we are confident of the strength of the MAAC conference schools and their continued commitment to competition in the core sports of our student-athletes.”
The move will put Monmouth and its 24 NCAA Division I sports in what some would say is a more difficult and more prominent conference, especially for its two highest profile sports — football and basketball.
The MAAC doesn't offer football, and Monmouth played football in the Big South against schools located significantly further away in Virginia and North and South Carolina.
Monmouth will now be able to develop football rivalries with conference schools Villanova, Delaware and Stony Brook in New York as part of a 13-team league. The CAA has 12 basketball members including Delaware, Drexel in Philadelphia, Hofstra in New York and Towson in Maryland.
"I am very excited to give our student-athletes and coaching staffs the opportunity to elevate our programs to a new level," Leahy said. "I anticipate that this move to the CAA will energize the entire Monmouth University community and serve as a tremendous point of pride for our students, alumni and friends.”
In addition to Monmouth, the CAA also added Hampton University in Virginia and Stony Brook as full members.
“We are pleased to welcome Hampton University, Monmouth University and Stony Brook University as the newest members of the CAA,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a statement. “All three institutions fit perfectly into the framework of the conference’s vison that calls for our membership to work together to advance nationally competitive athletic programs — coupled with outstanding academic programs — that empower student-athletes as whole persons to strive at the highest level in every aspect of their lives."
