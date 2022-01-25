It's official: Monmouth is leaving the MAAC to join the CAA

Reports: Monmouth to leave MAAC and Big South Conferences The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament basketball games at Boardwalk Hall in Atla…

The move will put the MAAC membership at 10 schools, which the league featured from 1997 to 2013, the same year Monmouth joined from the Northeast Conference. Other New Jersey schools still in the MAAC include St. Peter's and Rider universities.

“The MAAC membership wishes the student-athletes and coaches of Monmouth University the best of luck as the school transitions to a new conference and as the school’s teams complete their MAAC competition this winter and spring,” said MAAC Commissioner Richard J. Ensor in a statement on the conference's website. “In the midst of conference re-alignment all around us, we are confident of the strength of the MAAC conference schools and their continued commitment to competition in the core sports of our student-athletes.”

The move will put Monmouth and its 24 NCAA Division I sports in what some would say is a more difficult and more prominent conference, especially for its two highest profile sports — football and basketball.

The MAAC doesn't offer football, and Monmouth played football in the Big South against schools located significantly further away in Virginia and North and South Carolina.