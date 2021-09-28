Isaih Pacheco runs for 107 yards in Rutgers' first loss: College notebook

Rutgers University junior running back Isaih Pacheco eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season Saturday.
The Vineland High School graduate put up his best performance of the season in a 20-13 loss to 19th-ranked Michigan. It was the first loss of the season for the Scarlet Knights (3-1). Pacheco rushed 20 times for 107 yards and added a pair of receptions for 14 yards.
It was the seventh time in his collegiate career he’s run for at least 100 yards.
Pacheco is Rutgers’ leading rusher, having gained 259 yards on 65 carries and scored three touchdowns. Rutgers continues its Big Ten Conference schedule at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts No. 10 Ohio State (3-1).
Also for Rutgers, WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had four receptions for 26 yards and a 9-yard run. Melton moved into ninth place in Rutgers history in career receptions (133). LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) made four tackles.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Tonwnship) made three tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup in Temple’s 41-7 win over Wagner. For Wagner, LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine Prep) made two tackles, and DB Maurice Smith (Millville) added a tackle.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) rushed for 13 yards on six carries in Vanderbilt’s 62-0 loss to Georgia.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made a tackle and blocked his third kick of the season in Delaware State’s 47-10 loss to Merrimack. For Merrimack, RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) rushed for 5 yards on four carries.
K Zach Sterr (Absegami) hit a 41-yard field goal and went 2 for 2 in PATs for Duquesne in a 56-7 win over Virginia-Lynchburg. He averaged 63 yards on four kickoffs and added a tackle.
On Sept. 20, LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl and Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. In last week’s 38-17 loss to South Florida, he had a career-high 15 tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made five tackles in Northern Arizona’s 17-10 loss to Northern Colorado.
LB Joe Bonczek (St. Augustine) made two tackles, including one for a loss, in Princeton’s 63-0 win over Stetson. The Tigers are coached by Millville graduate Bob Surace.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) made three tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and an interception in Sacred Heart’s 41-3 loss to Dartmouth. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) made three tackles, and twin Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) added two. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made one tackle.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) made three catches for 8 yards and added 2 yards rushing in San Diego’s 28-16 loss to Davidson.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had seven tackles in Villanova’s 38-17 loss to Penn State. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) added a tackle.
WR Tay’Shon Evans (Pleasantville) had two catches for 8 yards in Alderson Broaddus’ 69-7 loss to Charleston (West Virginia).
RB Joshua Kotokpo (Pleasantville) made a tackle in Assumption’s 27-26 loss to Stonehill. OL Jonathon Rioux (Lacey Township) started at right guard for a Greyhounds offense that gained 374 yards of offense, including 269 on the ground.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey) made seven tackles, including two for a loss and 1½ sacks, in Edinboro’s 20-12 loss to California (Pennsylvania).
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) rushed for 8 yards on three carries and added a reception in Kutztown’s 37-29 win over Shepherd.
RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) had a 4-yard reception in Millersville’s 42-14 loss to West Chester.
Zach Donovan (Mainland Regional) started on a New Haven offensive line that gained 447 yards of offense in a 38-9 win over Southern Connecticut State.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) will make seven tackles and had three pass breakups in Saint Anselm’s 42-7 win over Franklin Pierce.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) had six tackles, including one for a loss, and two pass breakups in Seton Hill’s 41-17 loss to Slippery Rock.
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) had three receptions for 51 yards and 14 yards on seven carries in Virginia Union’s 43-7 win over Johnson C. Smith.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made five tackles in Albright’s 21-7 loss to Widener.
OL Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at left guard for FDU-Florham, which gained 440 yards of offense in a 31-20 win over Misericordia.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had two receptions for 31 yards in Framingham State’s 41-6 win over Westfield State.
WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had two carries for 17 yards to go with six receptions for 26 yards in Kean’s 56-7 loss to U.S. Merchant Marine. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) had four tackles, including one for a loss. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) made two tackles.
DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made three tackles, including 1½ for a loss and half a sack, an interception and a pass breakup in Montclair State’s 31-10 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute. DL Austin Smith (EHT) had four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had a team-high 10 tackles and a pass breakup.
WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in Rowan’s 50-35 loss to Salve Regina. RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) rushed for 23 yards on seven carries, including a 6-yard TD run. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made six tackles. DL Will Drain (Ocean City) made a tackle. Jeff DeJean (EHT) started on a Profs offensive line that gained 472 yards of total offense, including 195 rushing.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 48.6 yards on five punts, including three inside the 20-yard line and a longest of 63 yards, in Susquehanna’s 31-14 win over Dickinson.
LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made two tackles in The College of New Jersey’s 31-0 win over Nichols.
OL Robert Lamoreux (Lower Cape May) started at left guard for an Ursinus offense that gained 349 total yards in a 28-0 win over Franklin & Marshall.
RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had 44 yards rushing on eight carries and a 10-yard reception in Wilkes’ 23-0 win over Alvernia. QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) went 8 for 14 for 83 yards and two interceptions and had 25 yards rushing on eight carries.
WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) caught five passes for 54 yards, including a 27-yard TD reception, and a 5-yard run in William Paterson’s 28-7 win over SUNY Maritime.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
