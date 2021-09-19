Isaih Pacheco, Bo Melton star as Rutgers gets to 3-0 for first time since 2012

Pacheco tallied on runs of 20 and 7 yards, while Aaron Young plowed into the end zone from 6 yards out for the Big Ten Conference team. Aron Cruickshank excited the crowd of 40,129 with a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Nolan Henderson threw a 1-yard TD pass to Thyrick Pitts for the Blue Hens of the Colonial Athletic Conference. Ryan Coe had field goals of 53 and 41 yards for Delaware (2-1).

Henderson, who limped off the field in the third quarter, finished 11 of 20 for 98 yards. He was sacked five times. Dejoun Lee ran for 121 yards, with his 71-yard sideline scamper setting up the TD. The Blue Hens ran for 159 yards, including the 42 yards lost on the sacks.

Delaware coach Danny Rocco said he expected his team to play better, but he was satisfied with their effort. He also had no regrets about scheduling an FBS opponent.

"These are games our student athletes want to compete in," Rocco said. "Every now and then, you kind of dial it up just right. And you have an opportunity to take the game deep into the fourth quarter, and every now and then you find a way to win one. I was hopeful to do that today, and I'm disappointed that we were not able it."