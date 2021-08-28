Illinois opens Bret Bielema era with 30-22 win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois kicked off the college football season in an emphatic way with a 30-22 victory over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The "Week 0" game gave first-year coach Bret Bielema his first victory with the Illini.

Quarterback Artur Sitkowski, playing in his first game for Illinois after transferring from Rutgers earlier this year, was thrust into action after starter Brandon Peters suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter. Sitkowski thrived once he settled in, completing 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and leading the Illini to 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.

Converted quarterback Isaiah Williams also helped lead the way with six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, and linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. returned a fumble 41 yards for a score.

Leading up to game day, Bielema said he felt the excitement around town about the team — and for good reason.

Bielema helped make Wisconsin a perennial Big Ten power during his tenure as head coach there from 2006-12, giving Illini fans hope that better days are on the way. Nebraska has been scuffling in recent years, and the Cornhuskers looked overmatched against Illinois for much of Saturday.