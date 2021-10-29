Illinois has chance to show growth against Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — One week after outlasting Penn State on the road in an NCAA-record nine overtimes, Illinois has an opportunity to show the program is finally rounding into shape under first-year coach Bret Bielema.

This week, it's Rutgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), which visits Bielema's fired-up team Saturday.

"Really excited about this week's opportunity," Bielema said. "I think the greatest thing that we can do is continue to take this program and advance it forward."

Bielema understands that Illinois (3-5, 2-3) can't rest on its accomplishments against Penn State, which was ranked No. 7 at the time.

"We put the game to bed very quickly (Sunday) night," Bielema said. "And we moved into our Rutgers preparation, a team that is obviously 3-4 and won their first three games and faced a pretty daunting Big Ten schedule and played very, very well against them."

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano sees an opportunity to reset his team's season against Illinois.