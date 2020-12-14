Holy Spirit rowers Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham commit to Drexel

Holy Spirit High School senior rowers Taylor Powell and Emily Gresham will continue as teammates next year at Drexel University.

Gresham and Powell, both 17-year-old Brigantine residents, each signed a national letter of intent Nov. 12 at the high school to attend Drexel and row for the NCAA Division I Dragons' women’s team.

They’ll each receive a partial scholarship that is both athletic and academic.

Powell said she visited Drexel in February just to see it and fell in love with the Philadelphia school. She committed in late summer.

“I loved the culture and the city around it,” said Powell. “I liked the academic programs, especially the co-op. It’s right in the city, and the view is beautiful.

“I really liked the coaches and the rowers. I know a lot of rowers there. They were focused and pushing themselves to be better. They were like a big family, and they made me feel like I’d fit in easily.”

Gresham took a virtual tour of Drexel and communicated with coaches and future teammates by phone, Zoom and FaceTime. She committed in May.