Holy Spirit rowers Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham commit to Drexel

Holy Spirit High School senior rowers Taylor Powell and Emily Gresham will continue as teammates next year at Drexel University.
Gresham and Powell, both 17-year-old Brigantine residents, each signed a national letter of intent Nov. 12 at the high school to attend Drexel and row for the NCAA Division I Dragons' women’s team.
They’ll each receive a partial scholarship that is both athletic and academic.
Powell said she visited Drexel in February just to see it and fell in love with the Philadelphia school. She committed in late summer.
“I loved the culture and the city around it,” said Powell. “I liked the academic programs, especially the co-op. It’s right in the city, and the view is beautiful.
“I really liked the coaches and the rowers. I know a lot of rowers there. They were focused and pushing themselves to be better. They were like a big family, and they made me feel like I’d fit in easily.”
Gresham took a virtual tour of Drexel and communicated with coaches and future teammates by phone, Zoom and FaceTime. She committed in May.
“The campus was super nice, and the team members were really great,” Gresham said. “I really liked the campus. It was what I was looking for in a college.
“What put me over the edge for Drexel was that the video showed all the regattas and championships they’ve won. That basically made me want to commit. They have a great reputation.”
Powell also visited Rutgers. Gresham also visited Temple and Delaware.
Both Powell and Gresham were part of the Holy Spirit girls freshman eight in 2018 and the junior eight a year later. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Taylor and I have rowed together since freshman year,” Gresham said. “We’ve been friends a long time.”
The two seniors took part in coach Joe Welsh’s fall rowing program this year at the Spartans’ home base, the Brigantine Rowing Club.
“They’re both really nice girls, and I was surprised at how dedicated they were,” Welsh said. “I mentioned that to (assistant) coach Chuck Brennan. They’re both working out at home, and I’m glad it’s working out for them at Drexel.
“In our fall program, we mostly rowed in fours and sometimes in doubles. They were light workouts, mostly technical stuff.”
Drexel is a traditional Eastern power in both men’s and women’s rowing. The Dragons’ director of rowing is Paul Savell, who was a Holy Spirit rower from Brigantine.
The Drexel women’s team finished third in team scoring at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta in 2019 in Philadelphia. The Dragons won it in 2018. There was no collegiate season in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Dragons men’s and women’s teams won the Dad Vail overall (combined) points championship from 2013-18 and were second in 2019.
“We’ve been sending kids to Drexel for like the last 10 years,” Welsh said. “It’s not just Spirit going there, but other local kids, too. They’ve had success at Drexel, so they keep going back to the well. Paul Savell has a nice relationship with all the coaches in our area. He doesn’t mind picking up the phone and reaching out.”
