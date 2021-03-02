Holy Spirit graduate Tim Fitzpatrick to wrestle in NCAA Championships in St. Louis

Holy Spirit High School graduate Tim Fitzpatrick is going national.
The American University sophomore wrestler from Somers Point qualified for the NCAA Championships that will be held March 18-20 in St. Louis by placing third in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships on Friday in Mannheim, Pennsylvania.
The 2018 Press Wrestler of the Year opened his run in the 174-pound bracket with an 11-1 major decision over Sacred Heart’s Patrick O’Donnell. He won his quarterfinal in a 4-3 decision of Hofstra’s Ross McFarland.
After a semifinal loss via technical fall, Fitzpatrick won a 5-3 decision in the consolation semis. He was awarded third place via a medical forfeit in the consolation final.
Fitzpatrick went 123-18 for his career with the Spartans and was a two-time place-winner at the state individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. He finished fourth in states as a senior.
During a redshirt first season at American, Fitzpatrick went 20-17 at 165 pounds. Last year, as as redshirt freshman, he went 13-17 and placed eighth at the EIWA Championships.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City), a senior at La Salle, was named one of the Explorers’ captains Feb. 15 for the spring season.
Allen’s teammate and fellow O.C. grad Shannon O’Reilly, a junior, was named a chair to one of the program’s newly formed committees. She will be in charge of the Locker Room Committee.
La Salle’s season starts March 13. Allen and O’Reilly were on Ocean City’s 2016 state Group III championship team.
Alexis Paone (Ocean City) helped the Liberty defense put up back-to-back 2-0 shutouts vs. Temple on Saturday and Sunday.
Football
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made three tackles, including two for a loss, in Delaware State’s 17-10 win over Howard.
Men’s swimming
Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 200-yard backstroke (1 minute, 40.35 seconds) for Cal-Berkeley in a 167.5-130.5 win over Stanford on Feb. 19. He also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (2:51.11), tied for second in the 200 free (1:33.99) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:24.75).
Lasco and Cal are in the midst of the Pac-12 Championships in Houston that began Sunday and run until Wednesday.
On Sunday, Lasco swam on the conference championship-winning 800 free relay that won in 6:11.98. It was Cal’s sixth straight conference championship in that event.
Women’s swimming
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) placed sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:15.19) for Indiana at the Big Ten Championships held in Minneapolis.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 39th out of 75 bowlers for Youngstown State at the three-day Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She rolled a five-game series of 941 pins (188.2 average) with a high game of 236.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Erskine, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 34 assists and five digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern) added four digs.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had two digs in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Felician. She had 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Nyack. She had seven digs in a 3-2 win over Concordia.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) singled twice and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Eastern Illinois. She had an RBI in an 8-0 win over Eastern Illinois. She singled and scored in a 7-1 win over Nicholls State. She had two hits and a run scored in a 6-0 win over Alabama State.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored in Lehigh’s 10-1 win over Sacred Heart.
Carolina Kruger (Millville) doubled in Sacred Heart’s 8-1 loss to Lehigh.
Emily Biddle (EHT) scored in UNC Pembroke’s 3-1 win over Barton. She hit an RBI triple in a 5-1 win over Barton. She had a double and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Converse.
Baseball
In Old Dominion’s 19-2 win over Norfolk State, Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) belted his first career homer, a two-run shot, and scored three runs. Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI. In a 6-4 loss to Rhode Island, Levari had an RBI single. In a 6-5 loss to Rhode Island, Petracci hit a solo homer, and Levari had an RBI single.
In a 16-3 win over Rhode Island, Levari had a single, a double, a run and two RBIs. Petracci went 3 for 4 with his third homer of the week, three runs and three RBIs.
Nolan Watson (Southern) pinch ran and scored in Dayton’s 11-2 loss to Campbell.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out three, for East Tennessee State in a 6-3 win over UNC Asheville.
Brian Furey (St. Augustine) hit a three-run double and scored in Navy’s 16-11 win over Coppin State. It was the first hit of Furey’s collegiate career. He caught all nine innings in the win. Navy improved to 4-0.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out two, for St. John’s in a 3-1 win over UMass Lowell.
Matt Malatesta (Southern) improved to 3-2, pitching five scoreless innings in his start, in South Carolina Beaufort’s 6-1 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian.
He allowed two hits and five walks and struck out six.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.