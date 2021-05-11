Holy Spirit grads Kylie Magee, Hayley McKeever help Drexel earn gold at Dad Vail Regatta

Two Holy Spirit High School graduates helped the Drexel University women’s varsity-eight boat win a gold medal at the 82nd Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta on Saturday.
Fifth-year senior Kylie Magee, of Brigantine, and sophomore Hayley McKeever, of Somers Point, helped the Dragons best the six-boat field along the Schuylkill River. They won in 6 minutes, 22.387 seconds. Magee was in the No. 6 seat, McKeever No. 7.
It was the second time in program history the women’s varsity eight won gold at the Dad Vail Regatta.
Paul Savell, a Holy Spirit alumnus, is the men’s and women’s head coach at Drexel, and Asiya Mahmud, an Oakcrest alumna, is the associate head coach.
The junior varsity eight also won its event, beating three other boats in 6:52.145. That crew included Mackenzie Dorsett (Absegami), Mollie Knoff (Holy Spirit) and bow Kayla Driscoll (Holy Spirit). Temple finished second (6:58.681), and that boat included Riley Hackett (Holy Spirit).
The Drexel third varsity eight placed second out of three boats in 7:18.225. That boat included stroke Abby Citta (Holy Spirit) and bow Kira Tracy (Ocean City).
For the Drexel men, the third varsity eight (6:03.558) and varsity four (6:56.815) won gold medals. The third eight crew included Sean Blair (Absegami) and Kyle Rutherford (Cape May Tech), and the varsity four included stroke Tyler Parnell (St. Augustine Prep).
The men’s varsity eight was second (7:21.510), finishing more than two seconds behind Colgate. That crew included coxswain Hunter Reed (St. Augustine) and Josh Diggons (St. Augustine).
The men’s junior varsity eight was second (5:55.859) to George Washington by more than four seconds. That crew included Joe Glenn (Holy Spirit). The men’s junior varsity four took second (7:07.605) and included coxswain Brandon Kintish (Mainland Regional) and Anthony Fama (St. Augustine).
Field hockey
Julia Herrington (Ocean City) plays for North Carolina, which beat Michigan 4-3 in overtime to win the NCAA Division I national championship Sunday. It was the ninth title for the program and the third in a row. Herrington, a junior who played in three games this season, was on the team each of the past three seasons. The Tar Heels were 19-1.
Baseball
Hunter Sibley (Millville) pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out three, in Coastal Carolina’s 10-6 loss to Troy.
Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched a shutout inning, walking two and striking out one, in Fairfield’s 10-8 win over Niagara. Fairfield improved to 32-1 as it heads into the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament beginning Friday.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs in George Washington’s 11-8 win over George Mason. He hit a two-run double in a 13-7 win over George Mason.
Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing a hit and two walks and striking out three, in Hofstra’s 14-8 loss to Northeastern.
In Old Dominion’s 14-11 win over Texas, San Antonio, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) singled and scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) struck out three in an inning for his sixth save. In a 12-10 loss to UTSA, Levari went 3 for 3 with a double and a solo homer. In an 11-0 loss to UTSA, Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out two in one inning. In a 6-2 win, Levari went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Dean struck out all three he faced in the ninth inning.
Devin Sharkey (Mainland Regional) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing a hit and three walks and striking out two in Stony Brook’s 7-5 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology. For NJIT, Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed four runs and struck out two in five innings for the no-decision.
Nate Goranson (Millville) singled twice and drove in a run in William & Mary’s 11-6 loss to Duke.
Andrew Holmes (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer in Bloomsburg’s 9-8 loss to Shippensburg. He doubled in a 6-3 win over Shippensburg.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled twice and scored in Felician’s 4-3 win over Goldey-Beacom.
In Frostburg State’s 7-2 loss to Fairmount State, Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) doubled twice and scored twice, and AJ Campbell (Ocean City) singled.
Garrett Musey (Millville) singled and scored twice in Goldey-Beacom’s 13-3 win over Felician. He scored twice in a 13-3 win over Post. He went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a two-run homer, in a 13-2 win over Post.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) pitched a six-inning complete-game in Southern New Hampshire’s 2-1 loss to Assumption. He allowed two runs on two hits and four walks, and he struck out four.
Nick Grotti (Millville) singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 14-7 win over Davis & Elkins. He scored and drove in a run in a 14-4 win over Davis & Elkins.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) singled twice and drove in a run, but Alvernia lost 5-4 in a decisive game three against Lebanon Valley and was eliminated from the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament.
Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks, striking out 10, in a 61/3 innings, to improve to 9-0 in York’s 9-4 victory against Eastern in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament. York won the series and advances to face Lebanon Valley.
Gary Walker (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 16-7 loss to Cabrini.
Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, striking out one, to earn the win in Kean’s 14-5 victory over Montclair State in the decisive third game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Kean will face top-seeded Rowan in the semifinals.
Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) singled and walked twice in Montclair State’s 12-4 loss to Kean in the NJAC Tournament. He scored in a 14-5 loss to Kean.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit a two-run homer in Rowan’s 8-6 loss to Stockton in the NJAC quarterfinals. He doubled twice and scored in a 7-2 win over Stockton. In a 6-1 win over Stockton to win the series, McIsaac hit an RBI double, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) improved to 6-0, allowing an unearned run and striking out five in six innings. Rowan will face Kean in the NJAC semifinals.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched two shutout innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out one, in William Paterson’s 6-2 win over Rutgers-Newark in the NJAC quarterfinals. William Paterson won the series in three games and advances to the other NJAC semifinal to face The College of New Jersey.
Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) singled twice in Neumann’s 12-5 loss to Marywood. In a 5-3 win over Marywood, Andrew Fowler (EHT) doubled.
Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled and doubled in Ursinus’ 3-1 loss to Muhlenberg.
Nick Milhan (EHT) singled, scored and drove in a run in South Carolina Beaufort’s 10-6 win over Southeastern. He singled and drove in two runs in a 7-3 win over Webber. In a 6-5 win over Warner, Milhan singled, doubled and scored. Matt Malatesta (Southern Regional) allowed one run in five innings and got no decision. He struck out five.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
