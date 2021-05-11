Holy Spirit grads Kylie Magee, Hayley McKeever help Drexel earn gold at Dad Vail Regatta

Brandon Haggerty (Lacey Township) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks, striking out 10, in a 61/3 innings, to improve to 9-0 in York’s 9-4 victory against Eastern in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament. York won the series and advances to face Lebanon Valley.

Gary Walker (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 16-7 loss to Cabrini.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, striking out one, to earn the win in Kean’s 14-5 victory over Montclair State in the decisive third game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Kean will face top-seeded Rowan in the semifinals.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) singled and walked twice in Montclair State’s 12-4 loss to Kean in the NJAC Tournament. He scored in a 14-5 loss to Kean.

Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit a two-run homer in Rowan’s 8-6 loss to Stockton in the NJAC quarterfinals. He doubled twice and scored in a 7-2 win over Stockton. In a 6-1 win over Stockton to win the series, McIsaac hit an RBI double, and Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) improved to 6-0, allowing an unearned run and striking out five in six innings. Rowan will face Kean in the NJAC semifinals.