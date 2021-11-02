Holy Spirit grad Patrick Smith scores 1st career TD with Vanderbilt: College notebook

Patrick Smith had a career day for the Vanderbilt University football team Saturday.
Smith, a freshman running back for the Commodores, rushed 17 times for 95 yards and his first career touchdown in a 37-28 loss to Missouri. He added four receptions for 20 yards.
Smith scored a 10-yard score on an outside run to help Vanderbilt take a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter. He took the pitch off a read option, squirted through a couple of defenders and got a couple of nice blocks before finding the end zone.
He’s rushed for 241 yards on 56 carries in eight games this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 13 catches for 75 yards.
Smith, who is from Atlantic City and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in the spring, was The Press Player of the Year last fall. He had 1,719 rushing yards and 16 TDs to lead the undefeated Spartans. He also set the single-game Cape-Atlantic League record of 362 yards in an Oct. 10 win. He helped the Spartans win a state championship in 2019.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 38-34 loss to Miami.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries in Rutgers’ 20-14 win over Illinois. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had five receptions for 58 yards. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, had three tackles, and LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) added one.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made six tackles in Bucknell’s 33-10 loss to Colgate.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made two tackles in Delaware State’s 30-23 win over Howard.
P Zach Sterr (Absegami) landed a 32-yard punt inside the 20-yard line in Duquesne’s 17-10 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.).
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-high six tackles, including one for a loss, in Florida A&M’s 26-3 win over Grambling State.
LB Joe Bonczek (St. Augustine Prep) had a tackle and broke up a pass in Princeton’s 34-16 win over Cornell. The Tigers, coached by Bob Surace (Millville), improved to 7-0.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) carried 18 times for 90 yards in San Diego’s 21-14 win over Valparaiso.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had nine tackles in Villanova’s 31-18 loss to William & Mary. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) hade four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 41.8 yards on five punts, including a 50-yarder and one that landed inside the 20-yard line.
WR Tay’Shon Evans (Pleasantville) had a 7-yard reception in Alderson Broaddus’ 45-7 loss to Frostburg State.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey Township) had eight tackles in Edinboro’s 21-17 win over Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) had 5 rushing yards in Kutztown’s 30-7 win over Millersville.
OL Zack Donovan (Mainland Regional) started for New Haven, which gained 206 yards on offense in a 16-10 win over Assumption.
QB Louie Barrios (Cedar Creek) completed 10 of 15 passes for 100 yards, including a 23-yard TD pass, in Pace’s 19-8 loss to Stonehill. He added 17 rushing yards in the loss.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had five tackles in Saint Anselm’s 21-16 win over American International.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) made two tackles and broke up two passes in Seton Hill’s 42-14 loss to California (Pa.).
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) had 99 yards on 20 carries and three TDs in Virginia Union’s 44-14 win over Elizabeth City State. He added two catches for 29 yards in the win.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made four tackles in Albright’s 42-35 loss to FDU-Florham.
LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had three tackles in Delaware Valley’s 31-3 win over Lebanon Valley. DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) added a tackle. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 50.6 yards on five kickoffs.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) made seven catches for 70 yards in Framingham State’s 23-14 win over Massachusetts Maritime.
DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) tied for the team lead with seven tackles, including a team-high three sacks, in Montclair State’s 20-7 win over Rowan. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made six tackles. DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) had two tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.
For Rowan, LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made a team-high 12 tackles, including two for a loss. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had nine tackles. DL Will Drain (Ocean City) made two tackles. RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) had a 10-yard kick return.
DL Brad Lomax (Absegami) made three tackles in Salisbury’s 84-14 win over Christopher Newport.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 36 yards on four punts, including one inside the 20, in Susquehanna’s 38-17 loss to Johns Hopkins.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) went 10 for 14 with 83 yards and an interception in Wilkes’ 30-27 loss to Lycoming. He added 32 yards, including a 12-yard score, on 10 carries. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had two carries for 8 yards. FB Joe Curry (Cedar Creek) made one tackle.
WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had four receptions for 95 yards, including a 77-yard TD pass in the second quarter, in William Paterson’s 20-6 win over Kean.
For Kean, LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made four tackles. DB Roy Crawford (Cumberland) and LB Matt Milden (Lacey) each made two tackles. WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had three receptions for 15 yards, and WR Jonathan Toney (Vineland) added a 29-yard reception.
