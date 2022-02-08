 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit grad Mike Waszen gets first tournament title for Franklin & Marshall: College notebook
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Holy Spirit grad Mike Waszen gets first tournament title for Franklin & Marshall: College notebook

Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Waszen won the 197-pound title for Franklin & Marshall College at the Messiah Open in Grantham, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Waszen, a Diplomats senior from Galloway Township, went 3-0 for his first tournament victory.

He opened with a first-round bye and followed that with two dominant victories — a 17-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals and an 18-1 technical fall in the semifinals.

Waszen then beat University of Pennsylvania’s Josh LaBarbera in a 3-2 decision in the final. Waszen and LaBarbera could meet at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships that begin March 5.

Also last week, Waszen won a 5-2 decision in the Diplomats’ 44-6 victory over McDaniel.

Waszen is 9-11 this season (26-30 for his career), including 2-5 against EIWA opponents. Franklin & Marshall competes in most sports at the NCAA Division III level but is D-I in wrestling.

The 2018 Spirit grad was a first-team Press All-Star after a senior season in which he went 33-9 and qualified for the state tournament. He finished his high school career 115-32.

John Stout (Southern Regional) wrestled unattached to a school at 184 at the Messiah Open. The former Penn wrestler won an 11-2 major decision, a 6-2 decision and by pin in 1:39 to reach the final, but he and Penn’s Maximus Hale double-forfeited the title bout.

Stevens Institute of Technology’s Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed third at 157 at the Messiah Open. He opened with three wins — a pin in 2:11, a 7-5 decision and a 3-1 decision — before getting pinned in the semifinal. Gutierrez recovered in the consolation bracket with a pair of pins in 2:24 and 1:35 to win a bronze medal.

The College of New Jersey’s Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) placed seventh at 184 at the Messiah Open. After a first-round bye, he won by pin in 4:39 before getting pinned in the semifinals. In the consolation bracket, he won a 6-4 decision, lost a 5-2 decision and then won the seventh-place bout by pin in 2:28.

Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won a 3-2 decision at 174 in American’s 29-9 loss to Bucknell.

Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won a 16-1 technical fall in 3:24 at 125 for Castleton in a 55-0 win over Trinity.

Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) went 3-0 at 197, scoring bonus points in each match, as Centenary won all three of its duals at the Penn College Quad Meet. He won a 14-3 major decisions in a 45-12 win over Keystone, a pin in 4 minutes, 25 seconds in a 35-17 win over Penn College, and a 16-0 technical fall in 5:08 in a 32-11 win over Pittsburgh Bradford.

Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won a 5-1 decision at 133, and Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won an 8-0 major decision at 184 for Ursinus in a 19-13 win over Muhlenberg.

Men’s swimming

California, Berkeley’s Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:34.97 at the Triton Invitational held at University of California, San Diego.

Glenn Lasco (Mainland), Destin’s older brother, won the 100 backstroke (52.69) and swam on Lehigh’s victorious 200 free relay (1:27.96) at the East Stroudsburg University Invite.

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) and Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) each won two events in Montclair State’s 144-94 victory over William Paterson. Dorsett won the 200 free (1:53.03) and the 200 butterfly (2:03.92). Pallen won the 1-meter (199.35 points) and 3-meter (142.65) dives.

Brett Clauhs (Mainland) swam on The College of New Jersey’s winning 400 medley relay (3:38.94) in a 148-75 victory over William Paterson.

Women’s swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) won the 500 free (5:19.49) and the 200 free (1:58.14) in Connecticut’s exhibition meet with Providence College.

Katie McClintock (Mainland) swam on Wisconsin’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:42.31) in a 144-56 victory over Green Bay.

Megan Anderson (Ocean City) was third in the 3-meter dive (170.15) in Rowan’s 170-130 win over U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Women’s ice hockey

Sophomore forward Karli Lafferty (Lower Cape May Regional) was a plus-1 in Saint Michael’s 9-3 loss to Franklin Pierce.

Men’s lacrosse

Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won 20 of 25 faceoffs and scooped eight ground balls in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 19-9 loss to Delaware. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls and a caused turnover.

Dylan Dill (Mainland) had a ground ball and a caused turnover in Limestone’s 20-9 win over Belmont Abbey.

Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) caused a turnover in Wingate’s 18-7 win over Barton.

+3 
Mike Waszen headshot

Waszen

Coming Wednesday

Updates on local athletes competing in college football, men's basketball and more.

