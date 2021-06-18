Holy Spirit grad Cade Antonucci preparing for Olympic Trials this weekend

In an event like the javelin throw where strength, technique and sheer ability can get a competitor to the top, Cade Antonucci has had to rely on his mental toughness.

Competing in a setting like the NCAA Track and Field Championships in a big-stadium atmosphere at the University of Oregon is daunting. Being seeded low and expecting to maybe earn second-team All-American or honorable mention was in the back of his mind. Then there was the lingering elbow pain, an injury he’s dealt with since April, that caused the Auburn University junior to miss the SEC Championships.

So, it came down to how well Antonucci handled all of that, and he did so at the NCAAs held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. He placed third in the javelin with a throw of 249 feet, 10 inches (76.14 meters). It broke Auburn’s record, and his bronze medal is the highest finish in that event in program history.

On Saturday, Antonucci will be one of 24 throwers competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene. His throw at the NCAAs, which was a personal best by nearly 9 feet, earned Antonucci the 12th seed and a spot in the top flight at the trials.

His parents, Rommi and Craig Antonucci, grandparents Butch and Cyndi Drozdov and girlfriend Kathrine Ratliff were among the roughly 7,000 in attendance that day.