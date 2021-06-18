Holy Spirit grad Cade Antonucci preparing for Olympic Trials this weekend

In an event like the javelin throw where strength, technique and sheer ability can get a competitor to the top, Cade Antonucci has had to rely on his mental toughness.
Competing in a setting like the NCAA Track and Field Championships in a big-stadium atmosphere at the University of Oregon is daunting. Being seeded low and expecting to maybe earn second-team All-American or honorable mention was in the back of his mind. Then there was the lingering elbow pain, an injury he’s dealt with since April, that caused the Auburn University junior to miss the SEC Championships.
So, it came down to how well Antonucci handled all of that, and he did so at the NCAAs held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. He placed third in the javelin with a throw of 249 feet, 10 inches (76.14 meters). It broke Auburn’s record, and his bronze medal is the highest finish in that event in program history.
On Saturday, Antonucci will be one of 24 throwers competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene. His throw at the NCAAs, which was a personal best by nearly 9 feet, earned Antonucci the 12th seed and a spot in the top flight at the trials.
His parents, Rommi and Craig Antonucci, grandparents Butch and Cyndi Drozdov and girlfriend Kathrine Ratliff were among the roughly 7,000 in attendance that day.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling, to do something on such a high level and go to a big meet and perform,” said the 22-year-old from Mays Landing.
Antonucci and his coaches set a goal at the beginning of the season, focusing on peaking at this time of year. It’s earned him an opportunity to compete at a bigger stage and in front of a crowd expected to double the size of the NCAAs.
It’s another mental advantage Antonucci hopes to utilize.
“It’ll be throwers way better than me, and it will push me to be my best and maybe beyond,” Antonucci said.
Some competing this weekend in Oregon have been at the Olympic stage before, with in their mid-30s among the participants. A top-three finish and hitting the Olympic standard of 75 meters are what Antonucci must aim for to compete in the Tokyo Games that begin July 23.
“I look at it as a great learning experience,” he said. “I’m going to look at these guys and see how they handle competition and see what an Olympian mindset looks like.”
Previous excellence
Antonucci is no stranger to big throws and big accomplishments at big competitions. He won the Penn Relays in 2019 and has competed at the NCAAs three times. He was an All-American honorable mention in 2019 when he placed 21st at nationals.
At Holy Spirit, Antonucci was a 2017 Meet of Champions winner in the javelin his senior year, a two-time state champion and a two-time Press Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Antonucci had a successful 2021 season despite his elbow injury, a strained ulnar collateral ligament he suffered at the War Eagle Invitational in April. He placed second at that event, one of three silver medals he’s earned this season.
“He’s faced the best already,” said Patrick Ebel, who has been the throwing coach at Auburn for the past five years. “It’s helped his mental toughness and the fact he knows he can hang with the best throwers and compete with them and do quite well.”
Antonucci earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn in August 2020 in finance and is enrolled in Auburn’s master’s program for business administration. He has one more year of NCAA eligibility and will compete at Auburn next spring.
At this point in the season, most of Antonucci’s training is geared to just stay healthy, he said. All of the physical work is done in the offseason. This week isn’t about that.
“We’re mostly going back and forth from the stadium I’m training in, then going back to the hotel. We even visited the shore a little bit (about an hour west of Eugene),” Antonucci said.
That’s why Ebel is focusing Antonucci on the mental part of competing and not looking at some of the top qualifying throws, including top seed Curtis Thompson’s 81.44 meters, which is 5.3 meters (or about 17 feet) farther than Antonucci’s best toss.
The top 12 out of the two flights, which will compete around 5 p.m. Eastern, will advance to Monday’s final.
For a 22-year-old like Antonucci, win or lose, this weekend is going to be a valuable experience for him if he hopes to be an Olympian one day.
“His first goal is to make finals. Anything after that is a bonus,” Ebel said. “It’s just head-to-head and who is the best that day. All those marks go out the window.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
