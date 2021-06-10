Holy Spirit grad Cade Antonucci places 3rd in javelin at NCAAs

Auburn University junior Cade Antonucci has continued to leave his mark at the school.

On Wednesday night in Eugene, Oregon, he cemented himself as the best javelin thrower in school history.

Antonucci, a 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Mays Landing, placed third at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the javelin with a throw of 249 feet, 10 inches (76.14 meters). It broke Auburn's school record, and his bronze medal is the highest finish in program history.

Antonucci's throw came with just two remaining. He surpassed his lifetime best of nearly 9 feet, jumping from eighth place to second place at the time (he was passed on the final throw). Louisiana State's Tzuriel Pedigo won gold (252-7), and Mississippi State's DJ Jonsson was second (251-9).

Antonucci's throw also shattered the school record by 6 feet, held by teammate Nils Fischer, who placed 10th Wednesday.

This has been a great year for Antonucci. He has three second-place finishes this year — the Florida State Relays on March 25-26 (232-10), the Penn Relays on April 2-3 (241-0) and the War Eagle Invitational on April 16-17 (232-11). He qualified for the NCAAs for a third time in his career May 26-29 with a throw of 235-6 to place seventh.