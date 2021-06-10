 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit grad Cade Antonucci places 3rd in javelin at NCAAs
0 comments

Holy Spirit grad Cade Antonucci places 3rd in javelin at NCAAs

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn University junior Cade Antonucci has continued to leave his mark at the school.

On Wednesday night in Eugene, Oregon, he cemented himself as the best javelin thrower in school history.

Antonucci, a 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Mays Landing, placed third at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the javelin with a throw of 249 feet, 10 inches (76.14 meters). It broke Auburn's school record, and his bronze medal is the highest finish in program history.

Antonucci's throw came with just two remaining. He surpassed his lifetime best of nearly 9 feet, jumping from eighth place to second place at the time (he was passed on the final throw). Louisiana State's Tzuriel Pedigo won gold (252-7), and Mississippi State's DJ Jonsson was second (251-9).

Antonucci's throw also shattered the school record by 6 feet, held by teammate Nils Fischer, who placed 10th Wednesday.

This has been a great year for Antonucci. He has three second-place finishes this year — the Florida State Relays on March 25-26 (232-10), the Penn Relays on April 2-3 (241-0) and the War Eagle Invitational on April 16-17 (232-11). He qualified for the NCAAs for a third time in his career May 26-29 with a throw of 235-6 to place seventh.

Antonucci had an impressive spring 2019 season, He won the Penn Relays with a then-career-best toss of 237-5. He was eighth in the SEC Championships (223-7) and 21st at the NCAAs (209-7) to earn honorable mention All-America honors. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Holy Spirit, Antonucci was a 2017 Meet of Champions winner in the javelin, a two-time state champion and a two-time Press Track Athlete of the Year. He also excelled on Spirit's football team as a kicker.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is the NFL expanding from London and Mexico to games in Germany?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News