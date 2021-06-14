Holy Spirit grad Cade Antonucci places 3rd in javelin at NCAAs: Notebook

Auburn University junior Cade Antonucci has continued to leave his mark at the school.
On Wednesday night in Eugene, Oregon, he cemented himself as the best javelin thrower in school history.
Antonucci, a 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Mays Landing, placed third in the javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a throw of 249 feet, 10 inches (76.14 meters). It broke Auburn's school record, and his bronze medal is the highest finish in program history.
Antonucci's throw came with just two remaining. He surpassed his lifetime best of nearly 9 feet, jumping from eighth place to second place at the time (he was passed on the final throw). Louisiana State's Tzuriel Pedigo won gold (252-7), and Mississippi State's DJ Jonsson was second (251-9).
Antonucci's throw also shattered the school record by 6 feet. Nils Fischer, who placed 10th Wednesday, held the previous record.
This has been a great year for Antonucci. He has three second-place finishes this year — the Florida State Relays on March 25-26 (232-10), the Penn Relays on April 2-3 (241-0) and the War Eagle Invitational on April 16-17 (232-11). He qualified for the NCAAs for the third time in his career May 26-29 with a throw of 235-6 to place seventh.
Antonucci had an impressive spring 2019 season, He won the Penn Relays with a then-career-best toss of 237-5. He was eighth in the SEC Championships (223-7) and 21st at the NCAAs (209-7) to earn honorable mention All-America honors. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Holy Spirit, Antonucci was a 2017 Meet of Champions winner in the javelin, a two-time state champion and a two-time Press Track Athlete of the Year. He also excelled on Spirit's football team as a kicker.
Baseball
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) faced two batters, allowing a hit and getting a pop fly to end the top of the ninth inning of Southern New Hampshire's 3-2 loss to Wingate. The loss ended the Penmen's run in the NCAA Division II World Series in Cary, North Carolina.
Rowan finished the season ranked No. 7 in the country in D-III by d3baseball.com.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) finished with a team-best .407 batting average and topped the Profs in hits (64), doubles (18) and total bases (101) to go with five home runs and 26 RBIs. He also had a 29-game hit streak, a program record. Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) led the starting pitchers with a 1.64 ERA and struck out 47.
