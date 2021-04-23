 Skip to main content
Henry shoots 84 in Stockton's first home women's golf match
Stockton University’s Tatum Henry shot an 84 as the Ospreys hosted their first-ever home women’s golf match Friday at Vineyard National Golf Club in Egg Harbor City, meeting New Jersey City University.

Henry, an Absegami High School graduate, scored the low round among six golfers.

Both teams entered three golfers, one fewer than the minimum of four for team scoring.

Henry, playing her first competitive round in two years, shot 42 on each nine. The round was her first on the intercollegiate level. She played previously when the Ospreys were a club team.

Stockton freshman Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) finished second with a career-best 105. Bowman shot a 54 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) carded a career-best round of 110 for fourth place. She shot a 59 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine.

Roxana Martinez led New Jersey City with a third-place round of 108.

Baseball: Stockton’s Nick Trifiletti (Mainland Regional) hit a two-run homer to center field as the Ospreys beat visiting Rutgers-Camden 15-4.

Stockton improved to 7-9 overall (5-7 NJAC). Rutgers-Camden dropped to 7-11 (6-6).

Garrett DeMarrais and Ryan Swift helped the Ospreys with three hits and three RBIs apiece. Swift had two doubles, and DeMarrais and Sam Nieves (2 for 4 with four runs and an RBI) each had one. Jay Marchese hit a two-run single. Winning pitcher Phil DeMarco (1-1) went seven innings, allowed 10 hits and three runs, struck out one and walked one.

Women’s tennis: The Ospreys finished the regular season with an 8-1 win over visiting New Jersey City. The win was the fourth straight for Stockton, which improved to 5-1 overall and in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Stockton swept the doubles matches, including one forfeit, and won four of the five singles matches that were played.

The doubles teams of Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) and Elena Nunez, and Sarb Devi (Absegami) and Audrey van Schalkwyk both won 8-0 shutouts. Devi, Nunez, Lily Muir and van Schalkwyk each won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2-5 in singles matches. NJC’s Giada Zorzan beat Calimer 7-5, 6-4 at first singles. The Gothic Knights fell to 1-5 overall and NJAC.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

