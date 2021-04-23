Henry shoots 84 in Stockton's first home women's golf match

Stockton University’s Tatum Henry shot an 84 as the Ospreys hosted their first-ever home women’s golf match Friday at Vineyard National Golf Club in Egg Harbor City, meeting New Jersey City University.

Henry, an Absegami High School graduate, scored the low round among six golfers.

Both teams entered three golfers, one fewer than the minimum of four for team scoring.

Henry, playing her first competitive round in two years, shot 42 on each nine. The round was her first on the intercollegiate level. She played previously when the Ospreys were a club team.

Stockton freshman Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) finished second with a career-best 105. Bowman shot a 54 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) carded a career-best round of 110 for fourth place. She shot a 59 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine.

Roxana Martinez led New Jersey City with a third-place round of 108.

Baseball: Stockton’s Nick Trifiletti (Mainland Regional) hit a two-run homer to center field as the Ospreys beat visiting Rutgers-Camden 15-4.

Stockton improved to 7-9 overall (5-7 NJAC). Rutgers-Camden dropped to 7-11 (6-6).