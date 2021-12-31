Hartman leads No. 20 Wake Forest to 38-10 romp in Gator Bowl

They were ready, willing and probably overmatched against the one of the nation’s best offenses. Rutgers was without its leading wide receiver, Bo Melton (Cedar Creek H.S.), and running back, Isaih Pacheco (Vineland). Melton is preparing for the NFL draft. Pacheco has declared for the draft and has been chosen for two postseason games, the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando, Florida, and the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

When the Gator Bowl was over, Schiano raised his fist and saluted the Rutgers faithful who made the long trip to much warmer weather.

“What we did has never been done before,” Schiano said. “This is the hardest week of work that I’ve ever done as a coach, and I’ve done it for 34 years. I’ll remember everything it took and all the people who made it possible. ... But that was a little bit unhealthy.”

The Demon Deacons finished with 452 yards, converted 8 of 15 third downs and their lone fourth-down try. The offensive show carried them to 11 wins for the first time since 2006, which was their only Atlantic Coast Conference championship.