Hartford players sticking it out during transition from D1 to DIII

"We're doing it for each other and we're definitely doing it for the students, so we can show them that this fight isn't over yet," said Austin Williams, a fifth-year senior who averaged 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds last season. "We're going to keep on pushing and try to show the school that athletics are important."

Senior guard D.J. Mitchell acknowledged that he initially had some mixed feelings about putting on a jersey for a school whose leadership pulled the rug out from under the athletic department.

But he said the greater university community — the alumni, the fans and even the athletes that will come after him — deserve to get everything he has to offer on the court.

"There's people who have been supporting this school for years, and we're doing this for them," he said. "That's the neighborhood that coach Gal talks about. I personally and all my teammates I know are going to do whatever we can to make sure it doesn't happen and things go back to the way we think it should be."

The team finished last season 15-9 and won its conference tournament before losing as a 16 seed, 79-55, to eventual national champion Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawks will raise their conference championship banner at home Nov. 18 against Boston University.