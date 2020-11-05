Hammonton returns to the field after COVID-19 interrupts season: Must Win

But saying you’re going to take it one day at a time and actually having to live that way are two different things.

“You’re talking about a lot of hard work that went into getting (the season) going,” Raso said. “You get about halfway through and the next thing you know, they’re telling you that you have to shut down for two weeks.”

The Blue Devils obviously couldn’t meet in person for Raso to give them the bad news about the shutdown. Instead, he used HUDL messenger to get the word out. HUDL is usually a website used for highlight tapes and game videos, not to hear bad news.

“The kids were very upset,” Raso said. “Everything these kids have been through already, you don’t want to be the one to tell them, but you want them to hear it from you and not read it somewhere else.”

Hammonton started the season 2-1. The Blue Devils are one of the region’s top teams, having won the Central Jersey Group IV title last season.

The shutdown caused the Blue Devils' games against Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township to be cancelled. Two lost games are a big deal in a season where teams were scheduled to play just six or seven regular-season contests.