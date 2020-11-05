Hammonton returns to the field after COVID-19 interrupts season: Must Win

Coach Jim Raso of the Hammonton High School football team got a phone call from school administrators two weeks ago that no New Jersey coach wanted to receive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was like, ‘Oh man, usually they’re not calling you for a good reason,’” Raso said. “You knew something was going on.”
What was going on is that the Blue Devils had to shut down for 14 days because of the coronavirus. Hammonton will return from that break at noon Saturday at Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City.
The Lenape, Shawnee and Kingsway Regional football coaches can probably identify with Raso's feelings. They received similar phone calls and saw the virus shut down their programs this week. Nearly 50 teams around the state are not playing or practicing because of COVID-19 this week.
“It was the biggest gut punch,” Raso said. “Devastated. I went through a state of depression myself. I just felt for the kids, especially the seniors. At first, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this happened to us in Hammonton.’ But obviously it’s going on everywhere.”
Just about everyone associated with high school football knew that because of COVID-19 the true victories this season would be just playing games.
"We kept trying to tell the kids along the way (before the program was shut down) that we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Raso said. ‘We’ll take it one day at a time.”
But saying you’re going to take it one day at a time and actually having to live that way are two different things.
“You’re talking about a lot of hard work that went into getting (the season) going,” Raso said. “You get about halfway through and the next thing you know, they’re telling you that you have to shut down for two weeks.”
The Blue Devils obviously couldn’t meet in person for Raso to give them the bad news about the shutdown. Instead, he used HUDL messenger to get the word out. HUDL is usually a website used for highlight tapes and game videos, not to hear bad news.
Support Local Journalism
“The kids were very upset,” Raso said. “Everything these kids have been through already, you don’t want to be the one to tell them, but you want them to hear it from you and not read it somewhere else.”
Hammonton started the season 2-1. The Blue Devils are one of the region’s top teams, having won the Central Jersey Group IV title last season.
The shutdown caused the Blue Devils' games against Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township to be cancelled. Two lost games are a big deal in a season where teams were scheduled to play just six or seven regular-season contests.
The Blue Devils stayed in touch through video meetings during the shutdown. Raso watched plenty of Cedar Creek video, and on the weekends followed the scores of South Jersey games on Twitter.
The Blue Devils returned to the practice field Wednesday.
“The world actually felt somewhat normal today,” Raso said Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils should relish being back on the field Saturday. After the Cedar Creek game, Hammonton will play two contests the weekends of Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 20-21 as part of one the West Jersey Football league’s top postseason pods.
Hammonton will then try to schedule a game Thanksgiving week to end the season.
Here’s a suggestion: Call neighborhood school St. Joseph Academy and see if there’s any interest in renewing that rivalry this season.
“I told the kids from day one, but especially now, we don’t even know how long this can last,” Raso said. “You just have to appreciate every day we’re here. Hopefully, we’re able to be together for four more games, but we’ll take it one day at a time.
“We go through today. Hopefully, knock on wood there will be no phone calls tonight, and we’ll get back after it tomorrow.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
spt_prep
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
spt_prep
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.