Hammonton grad Makenzie Edwards throws no-hitter for West Chester softball: College notebook

West Chester University softball freshman Makenzie Edwards threw the first collegiate no-hitter of her career Saturday.

The Hammonton High School graduate from Atco allowed just two walks and struck out two in the seven-inning effort to beat East Stroudsburg 1-0. It was the Golden Rams’ 16th no-hitter in program history and the first seven-inning complete-game no-hitter since 2006.

Also last week, Edwards struck out two in 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief for West Chester in a 4-2 loss to Bloomsburg. She struck out two 1 2/3 for her first save in an 8-5 win over Bloomsburg. On Tuesday, she was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Pitcher of the Week.

Edwards is 6-5 with a 5.77 ERA in 22 appearances (five starts). She has struck out 38 in 57 2/3 innings this season.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) singled and scored in Bryant’s 10-3 loss to Wagner. She hit a two-run single in a 4-2 win over Wagner.

Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit a pair of two-run homers in Iona’s 9-2 win over Manhattan.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) had two hits in Lehigh’s 3—3 tie with Princeton. She went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in an 11-3 win over Rider. She had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 5-4 win over Rider.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) allowed one run and struck out seven in a seven-inning complete game for Manhattan in a 1-0 loss to Sacred Heart.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) had two hits and two runs for Mount St. Mary’s in a 4-3 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run double, a single and scored in Florida Tech’s 5-3 win over Embry-Riddle. She hit an RBI single in a 7-6 loss to Embry-Riddle. She scored twice and drove in a run in an 8-1 win over Embry-Riddle.

Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled and scored in Jefferson’s 5-4 loss to Goldey-Beacom.

Gabriella D’Ottavio (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in Millersville’s 13-3 win over Mansfield. She hit a two-run single in a 9-6 win over Mansfield. She hit an RBI single and scored in an 11-2 win over Shippensburg. She hit an RBI single and a double in a 5-1 loss to Lock Haven.

Emily Biddle (EHT) hit a solo homer in UNC Pembroke’s 14-5 loss to Mount Olive. She hit a pair of two-run homers in a 10-2 win over Francis Marion. She hit a two-run double and scored in a 6-5 loss to Francis Marion.

Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) singled and scored in Nyack’s 5-2 loss to Caldwell. She went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs in a 10-8 win over Felician. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 9-8 win over Chestnut Hill. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 10-9 loss to Chestnut Hill.

Abbigail Markee (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs in University of the Sciences’ 13-8 win over Felician. She went 4 for 4 with a triple and three runs in a 6-5 loss to Felician.

Megan Sooy (Millville) went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs in Arcadia’s 16-0 win over Delaware Valley.

Emma Barbera (EHT) hit an RBI single and scored in Cabrini’s 11-8 win over Immaculata. She singled and scored in an 8-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She hit an RBI double in a 4-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) hit an RBI singled in Centenary’s 11-1 loss to Drew.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) hit an RBI single in Immaculata’s 4-3 loss to Cabrini. She hit a solo homer in an 11-8 loss to Cabrini.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out six in a seven-inning complete game for Neumann in a 7-2 victory over Centenary.

Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) hit a triple and scored in Penn State-Brandywine’s 6-0 win over Neumann. In a 20-8 win over PSU-New Kensignton, Taylor D’Attilio (Cedar Creek) had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) singled and scored in Ramapo’s 6-1 loss to Kean. She had two hits in a 3-2 win over Kean. She had two hits and two runs in a 10-1 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. She hit an RBI double and scored, and struck out six in the seven-inning complete game in a 7-6 win over Rutgers-Camden. She hit a three-run homer in a 13-3 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits and a run in Rowan’s 3-2 loss to The College of New Jersey. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 11-1 win over TCNJ.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) hit an RBI double and singled in Rutgers-Camden’s 4-1 win over Montclair State. She had two hits and a run in a 13-3 loss to Ramapo.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed a run and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings in Susquehanna’s 6-1 win over Catholic. She improved to 6-1.

Zoe Bork (EHT) hit a two-run single in Susquehanna’s 3-2 win over York. She hit an RBI single in a 5-1 win over York. She hit an RBI single in a 4-2 win over King’s. She went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Scranton. On Monday, she was named Susquehanna’s Athlete of the Week.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out one in a seven-inning complete-game for TCNJ in a 3-2 win over Rowan. She allowed a run and struck out one in a seven-inning complete-game victory in a 3-1 win over William Paterson. Schlee improved to 9-0 after the two victories, and on Monday was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

