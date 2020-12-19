Hammonton grad Dylan Mento named to All-Decade team at Gallaudet

About 20 months ago, Dylan Mento graduated from Gallaudet University after a successful career on the football field.
The 24-year-old Hammonton native may have hung up his cleats for a job recruiter position at Aerotek in Cherry Hill, Camden County, but his legacy as an athlete will live on forever in the program.
Mento was named to Gallaudet’s first-team All-Decade squad for his performance at wide receiver. Fifty-four players from 2010-19 were selected to the first and second team, with 13 offensive and 14 defensive players on each team.
The list also included honorable mentions. Gallaudet is an NCAA Division III program in Washington, D.C.
“It is definitely an honor,” said Mento, a 2015 Hammonton High School graduate who was also recently named to the Blue Devils’ first-team All-Decade team.
“It was definitely a lot of hard work and preparation that went into that and, most of all, determination that was really able to yield me my success in both college and high school, as well.”
Mento was one of two wide receivers on the first team.
Mento finished his career with the Bison with 1,196 receiving yards on 100 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He produced two or more scores in each season.
Mento was named the Division III College Athlete of the Year by the South Jersey chapter of the National Football Foundation in 2019.
“I was definitely thrilled,” Mento said when asked about his initial reaction to the recent news. “I gave all my college buddies a quick call and, really, just excited to be able to connect with them and the people that helped me get there. I contacted my coaches and thanked them for giving me the recognition of the achievement that I have attained.
“I was truly amazed and just blessed to be able to receive it.”
Mento praised Gallaudet coach Chuck Goldstein, who recruited him out of high school, and assistant coach Stephon Healey, who was also his strength and conditioning coach. Mento called both coaches the backbone of his career at Gallaudet and is grateful they put so much trust in him and gave him the opportunity to shine.
“I started there as a freshman, so I was able to get the ball rolling at such an early start and the coaches really believed in me to do the job,” said Mento, who graduated with a degree in business administration. “I just hit the weight room hard and the school books and the homework and everything I needed to do on an academic side.
“But just being able to play college football was definitely an awesome experience. I was just really, really excited to have the opportunity to play college football and I made the most of it.”
After a stellar sophomore season, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver earned All-Eastern Collegiate Football Conference honors in 2016. He finished that season with 27 receptions for 287 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
When asked about one of his favorite memories, Mento pointed to his first-career start as a freshman, which was the 2015 season-opener for the Bison, because he competed in front of a crowd of about 6,000 spectators.
“Coming from a small town of Hammonton and going up there and playing in a big crowd like that was truly amazing and eye opening for me to be able to say ‘I made it to the next level. I’m here and can showcase what I really do best,’” said Mento, who played football since he was 7.
“It was nerve wracking at first, but once I was able to get accommodated and get ready for that next level as far as the speed and how smart those college athletes are, I was able to just let my instincts kick in.”
Mento lives in Waterford, Camden County, with his girlfriend, Raelynn Genovese, who also graduated from Hammonton and played softball at Division-I Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia. Mento does not currently play football competitively but did not rule out a return to the sport as a coach in the future.
As a senior at Hammonton, Mento was named a second-team Press All-Star. The Blue Devils went 27-15 in his four years and made the South Jersey Group III playoffs each season, including the finals in 2011 and the semifinals in 2014.
“I couldn't thank (all his coaches and former teammates) enough for making the game more enjoyable for me and making memories that will last forever and helping to mold me into the person that I am today,” Mento said. “I’m thankful for everything and everyone that has been in my life in the sport of football.”
