Hammonton grad Dylan Mento named to All-Decade team at Gallaudet

Mento was named the Division III College Athlete of the Year by the South Jersey chapter of the National Football Foundation in 2019.

“I was definitely thrilled,” Mento said when asked about his initial reaction to the recent news. “I gave all my college buddies a quick call and, really, just excited to be able to connect with them and the people that helped me get there. I contacted my coaches and thanked them for giving me the recognition of the achievement that I have attained.

“I was truly amazed and just blessed to be able to receive it.”

Mento praised Gallaudet coach Chuck Goldstein, who recruited him out of high school, and assistant coach Stephon Healey, who was also his strength and conditioning coach. Mento called both coaches the backbone of his career at Gallaudet and is grateful they put so much trust in him and gave him the opportunity to shine.

“I started there as a freshman, so I was able to get the ball rolling at such an early start and the coaches really believed in me to do the job,” said Mento, who graduated with a degree in business administration. “I just hit the weight room hard and the school books and the homework and everything I needed to do on an academic side.