Greg Schiano talks about Rutgers football's 'great day' in recruiting

Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media for the first time since the season ended.
The 54-year-old Schiano walked up to the podium and removed his mask, as he has recently done for all is conferences via WebEx. But what was different Wednesday was he was donning a suit with a red tie, an attire that is more formal compared to his normal Rutgers-themed polo, windbreaker or sweatshirt.
"Special days deserve special dress," Schiano said. "That's why when we travel we get dressed-up, because it's a business trip, and that's to recognize the importance of the weekend and the game. Same here."
Rutgers added to its 2021 recruiting class, as Wednesday was the traditional signing day around the country. The Scarlet Knights have a 33-member recruiting class heading into next season, including Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph) and Carnell Davis, who played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, is a Galloway Township resident and former St. Augustine Prep standout.
Both Davis and Griffin and 15 others, who were among 23 that signed in December, enrolled last month and will begin practice in March.
Sixteen members are from New Jersey, five from Florida, three from Ohio, two from Pennsylvania, two from New York and one each from Illinois, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland and Canada. Schiano called Wednesday "a big and great day."
"That doesn't happen without the efforts of a lot people," said Schiano, who recognized his entire coaching staff and players for their assistance in the mostly-virtual recruiting process during these unprecedented times due to COVID-19.
"I'm thrilled with the type of people we brought (in). I'm thrilled with the type of football players and athletes we brought (in)."
Rutgers, which finished 2-10 in 2019, went 3-6 this season under the return of Schiano. The Scarlet Knights averaged a program-best 26.7 points, the most since 2015, and scored 20 or more points in eight of their nine conference games, which they had previously only achieved five times from 2016-19.
Rutgers scored 290 points this season against all Big Ten opponents compared to only 51 in nine conference games in 2019.
"I'm very excited with what lies ahead," Schiano said. "The direction we are going is the way we need to be going and eventually we are going to get there doing that."
One major concern for Rutgers, and most colleges, is fitting in its recruiting class properly with the returning seniors. The NCAA issued an extra year of eligibility due to seasons being canceled or shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top senior performers from this season returning next year include linebackers Olakunle Fatukasi and Tyshon Fogg, defensive lineman Julius Turner, punter Adam Korsak, defensive back Trey Young. A big return on offense is wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), who is coming off a career year.
"It is definitely mathematic gymnastics to try to fit everything together," Schiano said. "But, ultimately, it's going to become a more competitive environment. That is what we are getting. … This competition of brining in quality players who believe in our culture is going to create great competition.
"The competition level in this program is only going in one direction, and I think our guys have already witnessed that (and) I think this group will only build on that level of competition."
Melton finished this season with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns, all career bests and team-leading numbers. The 5-foot-11, 190 pounder added two rushing touchdowns and a 58-yard punt return for a score. He produced 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams.
Melton produced three multi-TD games, the first three of his career, and was named Big Ten all-conference honorable mention.
"I speak for our entire staff and program, we are thrilled (to have Melton return for a fifth season)," Schiano said. "A lot of people would say you're thrilled because of the production he had and the year he had, well, sure.
"But what makes me even more excited is he is one of our hardest workers on the team."
Schiano said he points to Melton at practice and the time and effort the wide receiver puts in with everything to set an example for the rest of the program. That work ethic, along with the other returning seniors' leadership, will be key for the development of Rutgers' newest class.
"You don't need to create some pathway," Schiano said. "The pathway is already there. Just do what they do. It'll work."
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
