Greg Schiano talks about Rutgers football's 'great day' in recruiting

"It is definitely mathematic gymnastics to try to fit everything together," Schiano said. "But, ultimately, it's going to become a more competitive environment. That is what we are getting. … This competition of brining in quality players who believe in our culture is going to create great competition.

"The competition level in this program is only going in one direction, and I think our guys have already witnessed that (and) I think this group will only build on that level of competition."

Melton finished this season with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns, all career bests and team-leading numbers. The 5-foot-11, 190 pounder added two rushing touchdowns and a 58-yard punt return for a score. He produced 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams.

Melton produced three multi-TD games, the first three of his career, and was named Big Ten all-conference honorable mention.

"I speak for our entire staff and program, we are thrilled (to have Melton return for a fifth season)," Schiano said. "A lot of people would say you're thrilled because of the production he had and the year he had, well, sure.

"But what makes me even more excited is he is one of our hardest workers on the team."