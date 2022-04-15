Grace Burke, Diamond McLaughlin win track gold for respective colleges: College notebook

Two former Cape-Atlantic League track and field standouts won gold medals last weekend at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championships in New York.

Grace Burke (Ocean City H.S.), a sophomore, ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology's winning 4x400-meter relay (3 minutes, 59.56 seconds). Saint Peter's freshman Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) won the 400 hurdles (1:02.82).

Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 16th in the 1,500 (5:13.28) for Saint Joseph's at the Temple Invitational. Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 10th in the 5,000 (20:17.24).

Rowan's Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was second in the pole vault (2.75 meters) at the Temple Invitational. Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was eighth in the 200 (26.51) and 11th in the 100 (12.94). Sam Eloy (Cedar Creek) was 13th in each of the 100 dash (13.10) and 200 dash (27.06).

Georgian Court's Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) had three top-five finishes at the Stockton Osprey Open. She placed third in the javelin (33.81m), third in the hammer throw (46.85m) and fifth in the discus (37.32m).

Holy Family's Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was 10th in the high jump (1.4m) at the Osprey Open.

Men's outdoor track

Miami's Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was fifth in the 110 hurdles (14.14) at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational. He also took 17th in the 200 (22.43).

North Carolina State's Kevin Antczak (Mainland) was 30th in the 1,500 (3:54.02) at the Duke Invitational.

Rutgers' Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was 14th in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:36.34) at the Tennessee Relays.

Georgian Court's Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) won the shot put (15.36m) and was 10th in the discus (38.45m) at the Stockton Osprey Open. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was second in the long jump (6.84m). Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was eighth in the 400 (51.58). Dashawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was 10th in the triple jump (13.1m).

Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) and Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) ran on Jefferson's third-place 4x800 relay (8:14.99) at the Osprey Open. Keough was fifth in the 1,500 (4:14.63), and Bustos placed seventh (4:16.94). Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 10th in the 5,000 (15:50.96), and Blake Corbett (Mainland) was 17th (16:51.29).

Rowan's Treshan Stevenson (Millville) was second in the 400 hurdles (54.21) at the Temple Invitational. Nicholas Simila (St. Augustine) was 14th in the 800 (2:04.16). Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was 20th in the 1,500 (4:10.69).

Baseball

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) had two hits and two runs in Alvernia's 14-2 win over York.

Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed a run and struck out two in an inning in relief for Arcadia in a 5-4 win over Misericordia. In a 5-4 win over Stevens Institute of Technology, Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed four runs and struck out five in seven innings for the no-decision.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland Regional) allowed two runs and struck out two in two innings in relief, getting the win for Cabrini in a 12-7 victory against Marymount.

Gage Ambruster (St. Joseph) scored in Delaware Valley's 7-6 win over King's College.

In Eastern's 6-4 win over Alvernia, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine Prep) had two hits and two RBIs, and David Hunsberger (Vineland) walked three times and scored twice. In a 3-2 win over Alvernia, Hunsberger had a pair of RBI singles.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) had two hits in Gwynedd Mercy's 9-2 loss to Marywood. He had a hit, an RBI and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth of a 4-3 win over Marywood.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed three runs, one earned, and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings for the no-decision in Kean's 4-3 loss to William Paterson.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had a hit and an RBI in McDaniel's 7-3 loss to Haverford.

In Montclair State's 6-5 win over Rowan, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had three hits and two RBIs, and Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey) had a hit, a run and an RBI. In a 14-5 win over Ramapo, Jurkiewicz went 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI, and Feaster added a hit and two RBIs. In a 5-4 win over Ramapo, Feaster had two hits and an RBI.

Donald Zellman (Lacey) allowed two runs and struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Rowan in a 13-4 victory over New Jersey City.

Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) hit an RBI single and doubled in Rutgers-Camden's 8-7 win over Rutgers-Newark. In an 8-3 loss to Ramapo, Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional) struck out two in 2/3 of an inning in relief. In a 3-2 win over Ramapo, Guglielmi hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Scranton in a 10-4 loss to Widener.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) hit a solo homer and a single in Ursinus' 3-2 loss to Franklin & Marshall.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) struck out three and allowed six runs in six innings to get the win for William Paterson in a 28-7 win over The College of New Jersey.

Brody Levin (Mainland) had an RBI single in Harford Community College's 8-1 win over Scotland Prep.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.