Glenn Lasco a winner in three races for Lehigh men's swimming: College notebook

Glenn Lasco was a winner in three races for the Lehigh University men’s swimming team in its 154-134 win over Lafayette.
Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, won the 50-yard freestyle (20.62 seconds) and the 100 free (45.47). He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:03.85) and second-place 400 medley relay (3:20.74).
Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) was third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:33.98) in Harvard’s 207-93 win over Columbia.
Erik Truong (Mainland) was third each in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.12) and 100 breaststroke (58.88) for New York in a 198-64 loss to Johns Hopkins.
Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) placed fourth in the 500 free (4:21.17) for Tennessee at the Tennessee Invitational.
Cristian Bell (EHT) was fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:49.27) for Yale in a 174-126 loss to Brown.
Women’s swimming
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) anchored Drexel’s winning 200 free relay (1:31.85) at the Patriot Invitational.
Grace Curry (EHT) won the 100 backstroke (1:00.95) and swam on Iona’s winning 200 medley relay (1:51.89) in a 193-95 win over Southern Connecticut. She also placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.80).
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fourth in the 1,650 free (16:18.72) for Indiana at the Ohio State Fall Invitational.
Men’s soccer
Asembo Augo (Oakcrest) scored his first collegiate goal for New Jersey Institute of Technology in a 3-2 loss to Vermont in the America East Conference Tournament on Nov. 10.
Zach Matik (Mainland) made four saves in Muhlenberg’s 3-1 win over Rutgers-Newark to win the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament.
Field hockey
Shippensburg went 20-0, winning the NCAA Division II national championship Sunday with a 3-0 win over West Chester. Shippensburg’s roster includes freshmen Nya Gilchrist (Ocean City) and Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City), and West Chester’s includes Jaclyn Charbonneau (Ocean City).
Lauren McNally (Ocean City) is an assistant coach for Middlebury, which went 22-0 and won the D-III national title Sunday, beating Johns Hopkins 4-1.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had seven digs, a kill and two assists in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to Bloomfield in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament.
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won his 165-pound bout with a 3-1 sudden victory in American’s 20-16 loss to George Mason. He then wrestled at the Navy Classic, going 4-2 and placing fifth. He won with three decisions and a no contest.
Jayson Scerbo (Southern) won his 133-pound bout with a 5-3 decision in East Stroudsburg’s 30-15 win over Central.
Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) went 2-2 on the way to placing fourth at 197 pounds for Centenary at the Springfield College Invite. His wins came via 12-4 major decisions and an 8-3 decision.
Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won his 157-pound bout with a 9-6 decision for Elizabethtown in a 29-12 loss to Wilkes.
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) finished second at 157 pounds for Stevens Institute of Technology at the CUW Open, going 4-1 on the day. He opened with a 16-0 technical fall and followed that up with three straight pins. He was then pinned in the third period in the final bout.
Steven Schwab (St. Augustine) went 3-2 and placed fourth at 149 pounds for The College of New Jersey at the Wildcat Invitational at Penn College. He won via pinfall, 8-3 decision and 6-5 decision, before losing 8-4 in the semifinals and 3-1 in the third-place bout. Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) competed at 184 pounds, winning a 19-2 tech fall, a 14-2 major decision and a pin in the consolation bracket.
Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May Regional) won a 13-1 major decision at 141 pounds for Ursinus in a 26-12 win over New Jersey City. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won a 12-4 major decision at 184 pounds.
Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) went 4-2 and placed fourth at 197 pounds, including 3-1 in the consolations, for Wilkes at the Wildcat Invitational. His wins included a pin in his opening bout. Collin Rolak (Lacey) dropped his opening bout at 141 pounds before winning five straight bouts in the consolation bracket on the way to a fourth-place finish at 141 pounds. Dawson Tallant (Middle Township) went 1-2 at 184.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.