Glenn Lasco a winner in three races for Lehigh men's swimming: College notebook

Wrestling

Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won his 165-pound bout with a 3-1 sudden victory in American’s 20-16 loss to George Mason. He then wrestled at the Navy Classic, going 4-2 and placing fifth. He won with three decisions and a no contest.

Jayson Scerbo (Southern) won his 133-pound bout with a 5-3 decision in East Stroudsburg’s 30-15 win over Central.

Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) went 2-2 on the way to placing fourth at 197 pounds for Centenary at the Springfield College Invite. His wins came via 12-4 major decisions and an 8-3 decision.

Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won his 157-pound bout with a 9-6 decision for Elizabethtown in a 29-12 loss to Wilkes.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) finished second at 157 pounds for Stevens Institute of Technology at the CUW Open, going 4-1 on the day. He opened with a 16-0 technical fall and followed that up with three straight pins. He was then pinned in the third period in the final bout.