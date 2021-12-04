Gillespie, Moore lead No. 6 Villanova past Saint Joe's 81-52: Roundup

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.
Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the short-handed Wildcats (6-2), who won their 10th straight in a series dating to 1921 between the Big Five rivals that are separated by just seven miles.
“That was a good defensive performance by us,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “I was impressed.”
Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joe’s (4-4).
“That is a great Villanova basketball team,” said St. Joe’s coach Billy Lange, who was on Wright’s staff at Villanova for five seasons. “I believe it is the best team he’s had in 20 years. It might not be overall the most talented … To me that’s a perfect team.”
The Wildcats have been dealing with a non-COVID virus for more than a week. It forced several players to quarantine away from the team this week.
Wright said Friday that three players were questionable for this game, but only Caleb Daniels was unable to play. A second-year transfer from Tulane, Daniels came off the bench in the previous seven games this season and averaged 9.4 points.
No. 13 Tennessee 69, Colorado 54BOULDER, Colo. — Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and No. 13 Tennessee pulled away from Colorado.
Tennessee (6-1) overcame a slow start to win its third straight since an 18-point loss to No. 6 Villanova. Santiago Vescovi had 13 points for the Volunteers.
Evan Battey had 12 points and Tristan Da Silva scored 11 for the Buffaloes (6-3).
No. 21 Auburn 86, Yale 64AUBURN, Ala. — K.D. Johnson scored 19 points, Jabari Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 Auburn blew past Yale.
Johnson, who transferred from Georgia this offseason, overcame an injury scare in the first half to lead the Tigers in scoring. The win marked the fifth straight game of double-digit points for Smith, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward who is widely projected to be an early selection in the 2022 NBA draft.
Auburn (7-1) had five players score in double figures. Zep Jasper, Devan Cambridge and Dylan Cardwell all finished with 10 points.
The Tigers blocked 14 shots from Yale (5-5), including eight in the first 10 minutes of the game. Walker Kessler, who exited the game in the first half due to injury, had four blocks in just eight minutes of action.
No. 25 Seton hall 113, Nyack 67SOUTH ORANGE — No. 25 Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the Pirates to a 113-67 victory over Division II Nyack.
Tyrese Samuel had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jamir Harris scored 23 points and Tray Jackson had 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Seton Hall (7-1).
“It really shows our depth,” Pirates forward Jared Rhoden said. “We didn’t even have Bryce Aiken tonight, another bench player that comes in and really contributes. So it’s just a testament to how deep we are.”
Nyack led by as many as six in the first half before the Pirates took a 23-17 lead thanks to a 14-2 run. They entered halftime ahead 48-33.
Joel Bailey had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Nyack (2-5).
Jared Rhoden added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall. Kadary Richmond dished out eight assists for the Pirates.
