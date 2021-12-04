Gillespie, Moore lead No. 6 Villanova past Saint Joe's 81-52: Roundup

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the short-handed Wildcats (6-2), who won their 10th straight in a series dating to 1921 between the Big Five rivals that are separated by just seven miles.

“That was a good defensive performance by us,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “I was impressed.”

Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joe’s (4-4).

“That is a great Villanova basketball team,” said St. Joe’s coach Billy Lange, who was on Wright’s staff at Villanova for five seasons. “I believe it is the best team he’s had in 20 years. It might not be overall the most talented … To me that’s a perfect team.”

The Wildcats have been dealing with a non-COVID virus for more than a week. It forced several players to quarantine away from the team this week.

Wright said Friday that three players were questionable for this game, but only Caleb Daniels was unable to play. A second-year transfer from Tulane, Daniels came off the bench in the previous seven games this season and averaged 9.4 points.